Launchfire Wins Platinum at 2020 AVA Digital Awards

Ottawa, Canada, March 05, 2020 --(



This is Launchfire’s fourth AVA Digital award. In 2019, Launchfire won Gold at AVA Digital for their work with World’s Best Cat Litter. Launchfire also won Gold in 2018 and 2016 for their work with Canadian Tire and Harris Teeter, respectively.



AVA Digital’s Platinum Award is presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding submissions in the competition. Platinum winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness.



“We’re stoked about our work with CDIC. Launchfire’s mission is to build the most addictive promos. Awards like AVA Digital prove that our hard work has paid off. ” - John Findlay, CEO and Co-Founder, Launchfire



AVA Digital is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. Work ranges from audio and video productions - to websites that present interactive components such as video, animation, blogs, and podcasts- to interactive social media sites - to other forms of user-generated communication.



AVA Digital is judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.



2020 Platinum and Gold Winners are listed at www.avaawards.com



About Launchfire

