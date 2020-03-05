

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Glenn R. George, Ph.D., Partner with Bates White, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s International Commercial Arbitration

New York, NY, March 05, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/international-commercial-arbitration/



About Glenn R. George



Glenn R. George is a seasoned leader and advisor in the global energy and related infrastructure sectors as well as the international arbitration arena. Drawing on his background as an engineer, economist, and business manager, he applies his expertise in strategy, policy, regulation, technology, and risk assessment to business challenges facing companies, regulators, and investors. Dr. George has significant experience in estimating damages in complex commercial litigation and international arbitration matters, including those related to contract disputes, construction delays, cross-border investments, intellectual property disputes, and expropriations. Dr. George has provided expert testimony under ICC and ISCID rules on the quantum of damages in numerous matters, such as a construction dispute involving a major European nuclear facility and a contract dispute regarding the representations and warranties made at the time of sale of a large electric power plant in North America.



About Bates White



Bates White is an economic consulting firm that provides advanced, empirically based economic, financial, and econometric analysis to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. We advise clients on litigation, case development, and strategy, assessing and analyzing the relative strengths of economic arguments and determining optimal strategies for discovery, motions, trial preparations, and settlement.



Abstract



With ever-evolving global economic crises and emerging changes on the horizon, international commercial arbitration disputes are expected to continuously arise on the landscape. Topics such as financial volatility and related public policies, clouded by differing political views, lead the challenges. More significantly, damage quantification using expert witnesses in international disputes is now becoming more popular. Arbitral institutions have been actively implementing new rules and innovative practices involving this trend.



These pressing issues call for companies’ critical and timely considerations involved in international commercial lawsuits.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent international commercial arbitration trends and legal issues. They will discuss the potentials and risks of using expert testimony in quantifying damages. Speakers will also present best practices in the continuously evolving legal landscape.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



• Legal and Regulatory Trends and Developments

• Current Legal Issues in International Arbitration

• Notable Court Rulings

• Risks and Pitfalls to Avoid with the Use of Expert Testimonies

• Best Practices in Quantifying Damages

• Practical Tips and Strategies

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, March 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Glenn R. George, Ph.D., Partner with Bates White, will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “International Commercial Arbitration: Expert Testimonies, Damages, and Legal Issues in the 2020 Landscape.” This event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/international-commercial-arbitration/About Glenn R. GeorgeGlenn R. George is a seasoned leader and advisor in the global energy and related infrastructure sectors as well as the international arbitration arena. Drawing on his background as an engineer, economist, and business manager, he applies his expertise in strategy, policy, regulation, technology, and risk assessment to business challenges facing companies, regulators, and investors. Dr. George has significant experience in estimating damages in complex commercial litigation and international arbitration matters, including those related to contract disputes, construction delays, cross-border investments, intellectual property disputes, and expropriations. Dr. George has provided expert testimony under ICC and ISCID rules on the quantum of damages in numerous matters, such as a construction dispute involving a major European nuclear facility and a contract dispute regarding the representations and warranties made at the time of sale of a large electric power plant in North America.About Bates WhiteBates White is an economic consulting firm that provides advanced, empirically based economic, financial, and econometric analysis to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. We advise clients on litigation, case development, and strategy, assessing and analyzing the relative strengths of economic arguments and determining optimal strategies for discovery, motions, trial preparations, and settlement.AbstractWith ever-evolving global economic crises and emerging changes on the horizon, international commercial arbitration disputes are expected to continuously arise on the landscape. Topics such as financial volatility and related public policies, clouded by differing political views, lead the challenges. More significantly, damage quantification using expert witnesses in international disputes is now becoming more popular. Arbitral institutions have been actively implementing new rules and innovative practices involving this trend.These pressing issues call for companies’ critical and timely considerations involved in international commercial lawsuits.In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent international commercial arbitration trends and legal issues. They will discuss the potentials and risks of using expert testimony in quantifying damages. Speakers will also present best practices in the continuously evolving legal landscape.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:• Legal and Regulatory Trends and Developments• Current Legal Issues in International Arbitration• Notable Court Rulings• Risks and Pitfalls to Avoid with the Use of Expert Testimonies• Best Practices in Quantifying Damages• Practical Tips and Strategies• What Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group