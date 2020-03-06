Team Roping Journal’s "The Score" Podcast Tops Half-a-Million Downloads with Season 3 Launch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Boulder, CO, March 06, 2020 --(



With the launch of the podcast’s third season in 2020, TRJ editor and "The Score" host Chelsea Shaffer will spend each episode taking a deep dive into the personalities fueling the explosion of team roping, from the professional ranks to the producers of the United States Team Roping Championships and the World Series of Team Roping.



“We are constantly learning what ropers want to spend their spare time listening to, and this season is a continued evolution of that,” Shaffer says. “We will keep bringing ropers the interviews that drive their passion, while adding in stories and issue coverage that expands the knowledge base of the roping industry.”



Tune-in every Tuesday for "The Short Score" for quick news and roping association schedules and updates, and listen every other Thursday for the most recent interviews and stories. Find "The Score" episodes hosted on teamropingjournal.com/podcast and visit TRJ’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more content. Have any suggestions? Send them to cshaffer@aimmedia.com.



Listen to The Score and The Short Score Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.



About The Team Roping Journal Magazine

The Team Roping Journal strives to expand and energize the team roping industry by telling dynamic stories of the people, horses and events that inspire the sport. Through engaging editorial and photography, we work to provide the necessary content for today’s team roper to maximize his or her precious time in and out of the arena.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

Boulder, CO, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "The Score," a podcast by the staff of The Team Roping Journal in its third season, has topped over half-a-million listens across all of its episodes featuring interviews with the top story-makers in the sport of team roping.

With the launch of the podcast's third season in 2020, TRJ editor and "The Score" host Chelsea Shaffer will spend each episode taking a deep dive into the personalities fueling the explosion of team roping, from the professional ranks to the producers of the United States Team Roping Championships and the World Series of Team Roping.

"We are constantly learning what ropers want to spend their spare time listening to, and this season is a continued evolution of that," Shaffer says. "We will keep bringing ropers the interviews that drive their passion, while adding in stories and issue coverage that expands the knowledge base of the roping industry."

Tune-in every Tuesday for "The Short Score" for quick news and roping association schedules and updates, and listen every other Thursday for the most recent interviews and stories. Find "The Score" episodes hosted on teamropingjournal.com/podcast and visit TRJ's Facebook and Instagram pages for more content. Have any suggestions? Send them to cshaffer@aimmedia.com.

Listen to The Score and The Short Score Podcast anywhere you listen to podcasts.

About The Team Roping Journal Magazine

The Team Roping Journal strives to expand and energize the team roping industry by telling dynamic stories of the people, horses and events that inspire the sport. Through engaging editorial and photography, we work to provide the necessary content for today's team roper to maximize his or her precious time in and out of the arena.

About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world's largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company's six divisions—the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group—also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media's customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions

