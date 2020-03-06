Learn About Equine Coronavirus on the Disease Du Jour Podcast

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Because of the global health outbreak of human coronavirus, Disease Du Jour talked to an equine infectious disease expert about equine coronavirus.

Veterinarians in the field have been getting questions about equine coronavirus, so Dr. Nicola Pusterla, an equine infectious disease expert from the University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine, was brought in to talk about this disease.



“There is absolutely no evidence that equine or bovine coronavirus pose a risk to humans,” said Dr. Pusterla. “That said, we need to be careful when we deal with these (sick) animals and follow basic biosecurity protocols. But from information we have today, equine coronavirus and bovine coronavirus are no threat to human beings.”



While Episode 23 on equine coronavirus was released a week early in response to equine industry concerns, subsequent episodes will remain on schedule. The next episode, airing March 12, will cover controlling estrus in performance mares with Dr. Pat McCue of Colorado State University.



Previous Disease Du Jour episodes this year include Joint Injections in the Field with Dr. Rick Mitchell on January 16; White Line Disease with Dr. Stephen O’Grady on January 30; and the Equine Disease Communication Center with Dr. Nat White on February 13.



Disease Du Jour’s 2020 episodes are brought to you by Merck Animal Health and are released every other Thursday throughout the year. You can find episodes on EquiManagement.com, iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher or your favorite podcast platform.



About EquiManagement

EquiManagement is a brand focused on the equine veterinary industry, serving veterinarians, vet students, vet techs and other equine industry professionals. EquiManagement has a quarterly print magazine, frequently-updated website, two newsletters, an active social media, and it offers free online education - including RACE-approved CE - at EquineVETEdu.com. EquiManagement is part of the Equine Health Network (EQUUS, EquiManagement and Stable Management) operated by the Equine Network, which also offers the brands American Cowboy, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Practical Horseman, The Team Roping Journal, and The World Series of Team Roping.



About Merck Animal Health

