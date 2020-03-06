Army Veteran Max Reyna Joins Davidson Realty’s Agent Team

Press Releases The Davidson Companies Press Release

Max Reyna has joined the sales team at Davidson Realty in World Golf Village.

"Real estate is a natural fit for Max. He’s dedicated, solidly familiar with the local market and has a lot of experience from many years of military relocations," said Sherry Davidson, President of Davidson Realty.



Reyna grew up in a Navy family and moved frequently, eventually settling in Neptune Beach. After graduating from Fletcher High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably for five years, including two deployments to Iraq.



After his military service, Reyna earned a degree from the University of Florida and worked in logistics and supply chain management. After helping family members to sell their home, he discovered a passion for real estate and soon earned his license.



Reyna is now a full service agent and looks forward to helping Davidson Realty’s customers with buying, selling and renting throughout Northeast Florida. He works out of Davidson’s World Golf Village office.



Visit Davidson Realty online at www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com to search available properties and get to know Davidson’s team of agents.



About Davidson Realty, Inc.:

About Davidson Realty, Inc.:

Since 1989, Davidson Realty has remained family owned and operated, standing among Northeast Florida's top real estate agencies. The firm works with residential and commercial customers in Jacksonville, St. Augustine and surrounding areas. Davidson boasts more than 50 experienced Realtors, many with client-focused specialties and certifications. Sister companies include Davidson Property Management, Davidson Development, Davidson Advisory Services, Davidson Referral Network and non-profit foundation Davidson Cares. Davidson Realty has offices in World Golf Village (100 E. Town Place in St. Augustine) and Jacksonville Beach (1500 Beach Boulevard, Suite 215). For more information about Davidson Realty, call 904-940-5000 or visit www.DavidsonRealtyinc.com.

