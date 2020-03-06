Duro-Last(R), Inc. Honors Coryell Roofing, Inc. with Golden Eagle Award

Press Releases Coryell Roofing Press Release

Oklahoma City, OK, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Duro-Last, Inc. honored Coryell Roofing, Inc., a Duro-Last Platinum Contractor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, during Duro-Last's National Sales Seminar held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona from January 19-21, 2020. In recognition of outstanding achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and 2019 sales excellence, Duro-Last presented Coryell Roofing with the Golden Eagle Award, which honors contractors who achieve more than $2 million in sales."Coryell Roofing continually demonstrates unparalleled commitment to high-quality workmanship and customer service," said Duro-Last Chairman of the Board Jack Burt. "All of us at Duro-Last recognize the hard work and commitment that our dedicated network of authorized contractors has provided over the years. Coryell Roofing has consistently gone above and beyond for their customers with high-quality work and integrity. We are proud to work with such a professional team and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next year.""We accept the Golden Eagle award with honor and excitement," said Chris Coryell, owner of Coryell Roofing. "We are thrilled about the growth of our business and our ability to effectively meet all of our customers' needs. We attribute our accomplishments both to our strong relationship with Duro-Last and to the dedication of our entire team at Coryell Roofing. We are confident that the years ahead will continue to be successful ones for our business."About Duro-Last, Inc.Known as the "World's Best Roof®", Duro-Last®, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of custom-fabricated, thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems. Factory controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last's roofing systems are sustainable and extremely durable. Over two billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. Duro-Last is headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan with additional manufacturing facilities in Grants Pass, Oregon; Jackson, Mississippi; Sigourney, Iowa; Carrollton, Texas; and Ludlow, Massachusetts. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800-248-0280 or search "Duro-Last" online. Contact Information Coryell Roofing

Graham Easterly

405-392-4800



www.coryellroofing.com



