Press Releases Daugherty Business Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Daugherty Business Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Daugherty-New York/New Jersey Recognized as Best Place to Work

Franklin Lakes, NJ, March 06, 2020 --(



Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.



The rankings of the 100 Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on April 21st at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. A special publication profiling the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be published by NJBIZ on April 27th.



For additional information, please visit the NJBIZ website: https://njbiz.com/best-places-to-work-in-nj-2020/ Franklin Lakes, NJ, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a premier provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce the New York/New Jersey business unit has been named one of the 2020 Best Place to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ. This is the first time the New York/New Jersey office has been recognized for this award.Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.The rankings of the 100 Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on April 21st at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. A special publication profiling the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be published by NJBIZ on April 27th.For additional information, please visit the NJBIZ website: https://njbiz.com/best-places-to-work-in-nj-2020/ Contact Information Daugherty Business Solutions

John Hartmann

(314) 432-8200



www.daugherty.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Daugherty Business Solutions