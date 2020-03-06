PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Daugherty-New York/New Jersey Recognized as Best Place to Work


Franklin Lakes, NJ, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a premier provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce the New York/New Jersey business unit has been named one of the 2020 Best Place to Work in New Jersey by NJBIZ. This is the first time the New York/New Jersey office has been recognized for this award.

Best Places to Work in New Jersey is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work.

The rankings of the 100 Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on April 21st at iPlay America's Event Center in Freehold, NJ. A special publication profiling the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in New Jersey will be published by NJBIZ on April 27th.

For additional information, please visit the NJBIZ website: https://njbiz.com/best-places-to-work-in-nj-2020/
Contact Information
Daugherty Business Solutions
John Hartmann
(314) 432-8200
Contact
www.daugherty.com

