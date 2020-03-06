

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Woody Lay, Partner with O'Hagan Meyer, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s ERISA Litigation: Navigating Through Complexities Live Webcast

New York, NY, March 06, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/erisa-litigation-navigating-through-complexities/



About Woody Lay



With over 25 years of experience, Woody Lay focuses his practice on employment, ERISA, non-competition, trade secret, and commercial litigation matters.



Woody has extensive knowledge of ERISA litigation issues as he routinely advises and defends employers and plan administrators against ERISA denial of benefit and breach of fiduciary duty claims under all types of benefit plans, including claims involving executive compensation, pension eligibility and calculation issues, and elimination or modification of retiree health care coverage.



Woody also advises clients on the investigation, discipline and termination of all levels of employees; wage and hour issues; whistleblower allegations; joint employment and independent contractor issues; restructuring, layoffs, and shutdown of facilities, including advice on the WARN act and severance issues; harassment or discrimination complaints; employee attendance or leave issues under FMLA, ADA, state workers’ compensation laws, and ERISA benefit plans; workplace fatalities, OSHA investigations; and employment agreements, including severance, non-competition and confidentiality agreements.



About O'Hagan Meyer



O’Hagan Meyer is a national law firm with over 120 attorneys located in thirteen cities across the United States. O’Hagan Meyer’s attorneys and advisors provide practical, innovative, and exceptional services in handling a variety of employment and general litigation matters, including: employment-related advice and litigation defense, ERISA and employee benefits claims and litigation, employment practices liability, employment class and collective actions, professional liability and E&O claims, D&O claims, cyber liability, and other specialty claims.



Abstract



The U.S. Supreme Court will decide three significant Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) cases in its 2019-2020 term, and ERISA attorneys are encouraged to gear up for an exciting year.



With complexities emerging in this significant area of law, it is imperative for companies to be well-versed of the latest developments and equipped with substantial strategies for the prevention, management, and defense of the significant ERISA issues they may encounter.



In this live webcast, speakers will offer a discussion on the important updates surrounding ERISA litigation, including the treatment of arbitration agreements with class action waivers in ERISA plans and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee v. Sulyma. They will also cover how to avoid common pitfalls and risk issues in in this ever-dynamic legal landscape and provide best practices.



Key topics include:



• ERISA Cases in the Supreme Court’s 2019-2020 Term

• ERISA Litigation - Trends and Updates

• EBSA Enforcement Trends

• Privileged Communications in the ERISA Context

• Practical Tips and Strategies

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, March 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Woody Lay, Partner with O'Hagan Meyer, will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “ERISA Litigation: Navigating Through Complexities.” This event is scheduled for Thursday, April 02, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/erisa-litigation-navigating-through-complexities/About Woody LayWith over 25 years of experience, Woody Lay focuses his practice on employment, ERISA, non-competition, trade secret, and commercial litigation matters.Woody has extensive knowledge of ERISA litigation issues as he routinely advises and defends employers and plan administrators against ERISA denial of benefit and breach of fiduciary duty claims under all types of benefit plans, including claims involving executive compensation, pension eligibility and calculation issues, and elimination or modification of retiree health care coverage.Woody also advises clients on the investigation, discipline and termination of all levels of employees; wage and hour issues; whistleblower allegations; joint employment and independent contractor issues; restructuring, layoffs, and shutdown of facilities, including advice on the WARN act and severance issues; harassment or discrimination complaints; employee attendance or leave issues under FMLA, ADA, state workers’ compensation laws, and ERISA benefit plans; workplace fatalities, OSHA investigations; and employment agreements, including severance, non-competition and confidentiality agreements.About O'Hagan MeyerO’Hagan Meyer is a national law firm with over 120 attorneys located in thirteen cities across the United States. O’Hagan Meyer’s attorneys and advisors provide practical, innovative, and exceptional services in handling a variety of employment and general litigation matters, including: employment-related advice and litigation defense, ERISA and employee benefits claims and litigation, employment practices liability, employment class and collective actions, professional liability and E&O claims, D&O claims, cyber liability, and other specialty claims.AbstractThe U.S. Supreme Court will decide three significant Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) cases in its 2019-2020 term, and ERISA attorneys are encouraged to gear up for an exciting year.With complexities emerging in this significant area of law, it is imperative for companies to be well-versed of the latest developments and equipped with substantial strategies for the prevention, management, and defense of the significant ERISA issues they may encounter.In this live webcast, speakers will offer a discussion on the important updates surrounding ERISA litigation, including the treatment of arbitration agreements with class action waivers in ERISA plans and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in Intel Corp. Investment Policy Committee v. Sulyma. They will also cover how to avoid common pitfalls and risk issues in in this ever-dynamic legal landscape and provide best practices.Key topics include:• ERISA Cases in the Supreme Court’s 2019-2020 Term• ERISA Litigation - Trends and Updates• EBSA Enforcement Trends• Privileged Communications in the ERISA Context• Practical Tips and Strategies• What Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group