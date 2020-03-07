Cloud Analogy Achieves Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner Status

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Cloud Analogy, a CRM Development Company, is proud to be named as a Salesforce Silver Partner.

Dover, DE, March 07, 2020 --



The ISO 9001 and 27001 certified Salesforce Implementation Partner is a trusted name in the Salesforce ecosystem and excels in Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Community Cloud, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, and CPQ on a global scale. Founded in 2015, Cloud Analogy has been an active partner for Salesforce, delivering sustainable, comprehensive, and cost-effective cloud products, services, and capabilities on the Salesforce platform. During this process, Cloud Analogy became a proud Salesforce Registered Partner. It was recently recognized by Salesforce for our resource skills, high customer satisfaction scores, data-driven marketing, sales, and customer experience for its clients.



Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy, remarked, "Cloud Analogy met stringent Salesforce.com requirements for industry expertise, sales performance, product knowledge, project delivery, professional certifications, and customer satisfaction." Ajay added, "We at Cloud Analogy take great pride to further reaffirm our position as global experts within the amazing Salesforce ecosystem by differentiating our unique capabilities to disrupt the marketplace."



Akshay Dhiman, the CTO of Cloud Analogy, said, "Cloud Analogy is guiding customers connect their core business activities in order to stay relevant and competitive by transforming experiences of their customers and clients. We're extremely happy to receive this wonderful recognition from Salesforce and would claim our place within the Salesforce ecosystem with pride." Akshay added, "Cloud Analogy provides scalable CRM products and services with managed solutions and manpower including advertising, content, engagement, and reporting services besides assisting brands adopt the out-of-the-box Salesforce technology to build and deliver exceptional 1:1 brand experiences."



Malika Pathak, the COO of Cloud Analogy, said, "Being a Salesforce Silver Partner means that Cloud Analogy is a certified and qualified expert that truly understands the multiple stages of business growth our out-of-the-box project management methodologies help clients reach their overall objectives successfully."



About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.



Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.



Keep up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments by joining its online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Cloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.

8 The Green Suite 5648

Dover, Delaware 19901, USA

Tel: +1 (415) 830-3899

Email: info@cloudanalogy.com

Ajay Dubedi

415-830-3899



https://cloudanalogy.com/



