Price Edge Recognized as a "Rising Star" in FeaturedCustomers Spring 2020 Customer Success Report Rankings on Pricing Optimization Software Vendors

Stockholm, Sweden, March 07, 2020 --(



FeaturedCustomers released the report to give prospects better insight on which Pricing Optimization Software would work best for their business according to real customer references



The customer success report is based on over 500 pieces of verified customer reference content. A vendor's overall customer success score is reached via a weighted average of their Content, Market Presence, and Company Scores. Of the vendors listed in the FeaturedCustomers' Pricing Optimization category, 14 vendors including Price Edge met the minimum requirements needed to be considered for the customer success report.



About FeaturedCustomers

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day our platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.



About Price Edge

Established in 2014 in Sweden, Price Edge has developed the dream pricing software - a cloud-based price optimization & management software for enterprises, which gives them access to new pricing strategies and more flexibility than ever before. Price Edge’s vision is to become and stay the leading price optimization & management solution provider by offering a more flexible and easier to use product than all other options in the market.



Frank Melander

+46 8 120 58 528



priceedge.eu



