Kelley Buick GMC Named Florida’s Only GMC Dealer of the Year by General Motors

Kelley Buick GMC received the award for achieving the “highest level of performance in every area of your business,” per a letter from Duncan Aldred, the VP of Global Buick and GMC Sales, Service and Marketing for General Motors. The areas measured included sales performance and customer service retention.



The award comes as the Kelley family enter their fiftieth year of serving Polk County’s automotive needs, and it’s on the heels of their biggest season of charitable giving yet. These community outreach efforts range from donating the Cheep Jeep each year for Jeepin’ with Judd to giving the Polk County Youth Fair a check for $100,000 just last month.



Kelley Buick GMC is part of the Kelley Automotive Group, which includes four locations in Polk County and one location in Chiefland, FL. In addition to Kelley Buick GMC in Bartow, the group includes Kelley Lakeland Truck Store near downtown Lakeland, Kelley’s Used Cars in Auburndale, Kelley of Winter Haven at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Highway 17 in Winter Haven, and Big Bend Chevrolet Buick in Chiefland.



Bartow, FL, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Buick GMC has been awarded the designation of a 2019 GMC Dealer of the Year by General Motors. This award is given to only twenty dealers throughout the United States, and Kelley Buick GMC received the only award in the state of Florida.

