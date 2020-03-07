David R. Johanson, Partner with Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s ERISA Litigation: Navigating Through Complexities Live Webcast



About David R. Johanson



David assists clients in general corporate matters and in employee ownership, benefit, ERISA, and related business matters, with an emphasis on executive compensation, equity incentive plans, non-qualified deferred compensation, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), ESOP transactions, mergers and acquisitions (and related tax planning), and business succession and estate planning. David has served as outside general counsel to numerous corporate clients over the past 32 years. He also frequently appears on behalf of clients in business and employment-oriented defense litigation in state and federal courts throughout the country, before regulatory agencies (e.g., U.S. Department of Labor, California Labor Commissioner, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission), in tax controversies before the Internal Revenue Service and comparable state regulatory agencies, against felony criminal indictments in U.S. Federal Court, and in dispute resolutions of various kinds. David represents corporations in shareholder and non-competition disputes.



About Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP



Hawkins Parnell & Young is a national defense litigation firm that has represented many of the largest and most well-known companies in high-risk litigation and business disputes. The 250-strong litigation team works with clients to develop winning defense strategies and, if necessary, try cases to verdict in all 50 states. As national leaders in their fields of expertise, their ESOP, Employee Benefits, M&A, Tax & ERISA group brings extraordinary depth in perspective when advising clients in connection with retirement plans, equity incentives, executive compensation, shareholder issues, fiduciaries, mergers and acquisitions, and employment and benefits litigation throughout the country.



Abstract



Three significant Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) cases will be brought before the U.S. Supreme Court in its 2019-2020 term and ERISA attorneys are encouraged to gear up for an exciting year.



With complexities emerging in this significant area of law, it is imperative for companies to be well-versed of the latest developments and equipped with substantial strategies for the prevention, management, and defense of the significant ERISA issues they may encounter.



In this live webcast, speakers will offer a discussion on the important updates surrounding ERISA litigation. They will also cover how to avoid common pitfalls and risk issues in in this ever-dynamic legal landscape. Speakers will also provide best practices to navigate current and emerging developments to better manage complexities.



Key topics include:



- ERISA Litigation - Trends and Updates

- ERISA Cases in the Supreme Court’s 2019-2020 Term

- Opportunities and Challenges

- Practical Tips and Strategies

- What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



