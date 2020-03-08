World's First International Corporate Services Platform Launched

Press Releases FeeQuotes.com Press Release

Today the launch of FeeQuotes.com was announced. This online B2B platform for large corporates and PE/VC funds provides free of charge access in 50 countries to an array of international administrative, legal and operational corporate service providers.

Mr. Hooghiemstra worked over 15 years as a corporate service provider and used this expertise to fine tune and direct https://feequotes.com to the required specifics. With an explosion of new users, FeeQuotes is working each day on enhancing functionalities and user experience. The future looks bright. Amstelveen, Netherlands, March 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Traditionally, users either reuse earlier service providers or go blind on informal network (accountants, lawyers) referrals. This process leads to inefficiencies, non-transparency and quid pro quo like referral relations," said Mr. Friso Hooghiemstra, CEO at FeeQuotes.com.Share your business needs with FeeQuotes and they'll direct it to the right types of service providers after which free-of-obligation FeeQuotes start rolling in, until the project is closed or (temporarily) suspended by the user.The automated process saves time and allows for periodic retendering. FeeQuotes.com applies a strict set of (international) expertise criteria and their team reviews all new users and requests to make sure the right information is circulated to the right service providers that gets the right business leads.Privacy and Security is not limited to GDPR and any information is only shared amongst users in the matchmaking process. FeeQuotes.com is not affiliated to any service providers nor do they benefit from the outcome of the FeeQuotes request procedures. Service providers pay a transparent premium per fee quote as a compensation for their lead generation. This allows service providers to measure the result of business development against objective criteria as they share the number of service providers that also issued a fee quote.Mr. Hooghiemstra says, "We want businesses to take back control on their back office, particularly when outsourcing abroad and Corporate Service Providers need to start competing on price and quality instead of networking and personal relations."Mr. Hooghiemstra worked over 15 years as a corporate service provider and used this expertise to fine tune and direct https://feequotes.com to the required specifics. With an explosion of new users, FeeQuotes is working each day on enhancing functionalities and user experience. The future looks bright. Contact Information FeeQuotes.com

Friso Hooghiemstra

+31202351121



https://feequotes.com



