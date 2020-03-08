Press Releases Rize Press Release

Receive press releases from Rize: By Email RSS Feeds: Rize Announces Arrival of New Top-of-Bed Line

Rize, a division of Mantua Manufacturing, announces the arrival of their new top-of-bed line. These products include a copper-infused pillow, three types of mattress protectors, and a mattress/foundation encasement.

Solon, OH, March 08, 2020 --(



“Providing top-of-bed products means our customers now have the convenient option of getting everything they need for their bedding program from one manufacturer,” said Rick Sterzer, Executive Vice President of Sales.



The new CopperBreeze™ pillow is a compliment to the Rize CopperBreeze mattresses. This reversible pillow offers a different cooling experience on each side. One side uses breathable fabric over an infusion of real copper to disperse heat. The other side offers a specially designed cool-touch cover with added softness for improved comfort.



Also available are three mattress protector options: Bamboo Terry, Tencel, and Quilted Tencel. The protectors use natural fibers to create a soft, cooling sleep experience; while the Rize encasement provides zipper-locked protection against stains, dust mites, and bed bugs. All products in this line are comfortable, breathable, and waterproof.



“We were very particular about each element that went into all of these products,” said Mike Vasko, Director of Product Management. “We want them to provide a quality experience and help our customers find cooler sleep. Each one was carefully sourced and then custom designed to meet our specifications.”



Orders can be placed by contacting Rize’s customer service team at 844-545-8865.



About Rize

Rize, a division of Mantua Manufacturing Co., is a family-owned company that has been providing quality bedding products for over 60 years. The company has grown steadily from their origins as a bed frame manufacturer to become a leader in the bedding industry. Since 1952, they have expanded to offer other steel bed support options, adjustable beds, furniture, and now mattresses and fabric bedding. Rize products are in more than 15,000 stores nationwide. They continue to manufacture bed frames from their headquarters and main factory in Cleveland, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.rizebeds.com. Solon, OH, March 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rize® is pleased to announce that their new pillow and mattress protector and encasement products are fully in stock and ready to ship. The new program was launched at Las Vegas Market this January to an overwhelmingly positive response. Rize, previously known as Mantua Manufacturing, has seen rapid growth in multiple categories over the last decade. The addition of pillows and mattress protection continues that momentum to make their product line even more robust.“Providing top-of-bed products means our customers now have the convenient option of getting everything they need for their bedding program from one manufacturer,” said Rick Sterzer, Executive Vice President of Sales.The new CopperBreeze™ pillow is a compliment to the Rize CopperBreeze mattresses. This reversible pillow offers a different cooling experience on each side. One side uses breathable fabric over an infusion of real copper to disperse heat. The other side offers a specially designed cool-touch cover with added softness for improved comfort.Also available are three mattress protector options: Bamboo Terry, Tencel, and Quilted Tencel. The protectors use natural fibers to create a soft, cooling sleep experience; while the Rize encasement provides zipper-locked protection against stains, dust mites, and bed bugs. All products in this line are comfortable, breathable, and waterproof.“We were very particular about each element that went into all of these products,” said Mike Vasko, Director of Product Management. “We want them to provide a quality experience and help our customers find cooler sleep. Each one was carefully sourced and then custom designed to meet our specifications.”Orders can be placed by contacting Rize’s customer service team at 844-545-8865.About RizeRize, a division of Mantua Manufacturing Co., is a family-owned company that has been providing quality bedding products for over 60 years. The company has grown steadily from their origins as a bed frame manufacturer to become a leader in the bedding industry. Since 1952, they have expanded to offer other steel bed support options, adjustable beds, furniture, and now mattresses and fabric bedding. Rize products are in more than 15,000 stores nationwide. They continue to manufacture bed frames from their headquarters and main factory in Cleveland, Ohio. To learn more, visit www.rizebeds.com. Contact Information Mantua Manufacturing

Karin Strippel

800-333-8333



www.mantuabeds.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Rize