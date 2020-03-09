Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Trust Business Partners LLP Press Release

Receive press releases from Trust Business Partners LLP: By Email RSS Feeds: Trust Business Partners and Koopid Inc. Partnership

London, United Kingdom, March 09, 2020 --(



Trust Business Partners will be the face of Koopid in the UK&I, representing the brand through sales and marketing activity, recruiting new channel partners, systems integrators and creating local European strategic vendor alliances.



Koopid’s powerful AI and machine learning models connect siloed channels and delivers a single brand seemless experience to customers, meeting them at their preferred channel and at their desired interaction pace. All customer interaction data is persisted and curated for analyzing context, automation opportunities, personalizing customer interactions and increasing agent productivity.



Koopid’s technologies can now be integrated into many market-leading contact centre solutions, enabling seamless transitions from AI-driven customer self-service to live human assistance on chat or voice, while providing agents with conversational context together with a record of current and historical interactions. This delivers an improved customer experience as well as operational benefits across both digital and voice channels.



“Customers today demand well-informed and intelligent conversations and companies are constantly looking at new ways to enhance services while improving time to resolution and reducing cost. Koopid is focused on providing seamless end-to-end customer experience management and will enable partner channels to grow additional revenue streams and service customers better. With Koopid, agents can interact with customers simultaneously on voice and digital channels and leverage virtual agents to complete transactions. We believe that with this partnership, customers we will be able to define the future of hyper-personalized customer journeys, resulting in significant improvements in time to resolution and cost of resolution,” said David Pitts, Founder Partner at Trust Business Partners.



“Koopid’s out-of-the box, routing as well as agent desktop software enables agents to provide efficient and informed service through delivering context of current and historical interaction and intelligent agent suggestions,” said Venkatesh Krishnaswamy, CEO, Koopid.



“Our customers have deployed solutions in domains like banking, citizen services, IT services, advisory services, travel, hospitality, healthcare and boutique retail. We hope that this relationship will further extend the significant lead that we enjoy in the communication space, while also expanding the Koopid footprint in the market,” added Krishnaswamy.



Koopid recently collaborated with Avaya on an AI-powered chatbot designed to transform legacy resident-city interactions for several smart city projects in UP and Haryana, India. The chatbot can address residents’ queries with great accuracy, pulling instantaneously from a vast database of knowledge. Moreover, the chatbot can relay this information quickly, eliminating the need for long queues and waiting times.



Citizens can interact with the bot for complex form submission services, allowing citizens to type their question into the chat window, receive an instant response from a virtual digital assistant and fill out online forms. If citizen enquiries cannot be handled by the bot, the chat can be escalated to a human agent, along with the chat history, so that the issue can be addressed without needing to recap previous interactions.



About Koopid:

Koopid’s Multimode Virtual Assistant enables dynamic self-service journeys that incorporate natural language and visually rich user interactions, leveraging the full spectrum of today’s smartphone and web interfaces. Using Koopid’s xDesigner - a drag and drop service creation tool - a customer self-service journey template can be created in minutes with no programming required. These digital journey templates can be invoked from a number of channels: web portal, mobile app, mobile browser, SMS, email or consumer messaging. Each journey is instantiated as a cross-channel persistent conversation - therefore a customer can start on one channel (such as web portal), transition to a different channel (such as a mobile app) and simply continue the journey. At the core of Koopid is a powerful data platform that curates interaction context and conversation data in-line. As a result, customer journeys are continually optimized using AI and machine learning algorithms, personalizing the experience in real–time.



About Trust Business Partners:

Trust Business Partners are a niche consultancy specialising in supporting IT/Voice/Software vendors go to market strategy in the UKI & Europe. David Pitts and Graham Bunting’s (founding partners) experience of local markets is second to none having worked at partner, distributor and vendor level plus running their own successful businesses. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. Simplification, communication and localisation provide a clear advantage in any market. We’re the company you can trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter to your channels and customers.



Contact:

David Pitts

Trust Business Partners LLP

London, England

+44 77800 93332

david@trustbusinesspartners.com

http://www.trustbusinesspartners.com London, United Kingdom, March 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Trust Business Partners today announced that it has expanded its strategic partnerships through a new agreement with Koopid Inc., the next-generation, AI-powered Customer Experience Orchestration platform, designed to enable seamless self-service customer journeys.Trust Business Partners will be the face of Koopid in the UK&I, representing the brand through sales and marketing activity, recruiting new channel partners, systems integrators and creating local European strategic vendor alliances.Koopid’s powerful AI and machine learning models connect siloed channels and delivers a single brand seemless experience to customers, meeting them at their preferred channel and at their desired interaction pace. All customer interaction data is persisted and curated for analyzing context, automation opportunities, personalizing customer interactions and increasing agent productivity.Koopid’s technologies can now be integrated into many market-leading contact centre solutions, enabling seamless transitions from AI-driven customer self-service to live human assistance on chat or voice, while providing agents with conversational context together with a record of current and historical interactions. This delivers an improved customer experience as well as operational benefits across both digital and voice channels.“Customers today demand well-informed and intelligent conversations and companies are constantly looking at new ways to enhance services while improving time to resolution and reducing cost. Koopid is focused on providing seamless end-to-end customer experience management and will enable partner channels to grow additional revenue streams and service customers better. With Koopid, agents can interact with customers simultaneously on voice and digital channels and leverage virtual agents to complete transactions. We believe that with this partnership, customers we will be able to define the future of hyper-personalized customer journeys, resulting in significant improvements in time to resolution and cost of resolution,” said David Pitts, Founder Partner at Trust Business Partners.“Koopid’s out-of-the box, routing as well as agent desktop software enables agents to provide efficient and informed service through delivering context of current and historical interaction and intelligent agent suggestions,” said Venkatesh Krishnaswamy, CEO, Koopid.“Our customers have deployed solutions in domains like banking, citizen services, IT services, advisory services, travel, hospitality, healthcare and boutique retail. We hope that this relationship will further extend the significant lead that we enjoy in the communication space, while also expanding the Koopid footprint in the market,” added Krishnaswamy.Koopid recently collaborated with Avaya on an AI-powered chatbot designed to transform legacy resident-city interactions for several smart city projects in UP and Haryana, India. The chatbot can address residents’ queries with great accuracy, pulling instantaneously from a vast database of knowledge. Moreover, the chatbot can relay this information quickly, eliminating the need for long queues and waiting times.Citizens can interact with the bot for complex form submission services, allowing citizens to type their question into the chat window, receive an instant response from a virtual digital assistant and fill out online forms. If citizen enquiries cannot be handled by the bot, the chat can be escalated to a human agent, along with the chat history, so that the issue can be addressed without needing to recap previous interactions.About Koopid:Koopid’s Multimode Virtual Assistant enables dynamic self-service journeys that incorporate natural language and visually rich user interactions, leveraging the full spectrum of today’s smartphone and web interfaces. Using Koopid’s xDesigner - a drag and drop service creation tool - a customer self-service journey template can be created in minutes with no programming required. These digital journey templates can be invoked from a number of channels: web portal, mobile app, mobile browser, SMS, email or consumer messaging. Each journey is instantiated as a cross-channel persistent conversation - therefore a customer can start on one channel (such as web portal), transition to a different channel (such as a mobile app) and simply continue the journey. At the core of Koopid is a powerful data platform that curates interaction context and conversation data in-line. As a result, customer journeys are continually optimized using AI and machine learning algorithms, personalizing the experience in real–time.About Trust Business Partners:Trust Business Partners are a niche consultancy specialising in supporting IT/Voice/Software vendors go to market strategy in the UKI & Europe. David Pitts and Graham Bunting’s (founding partners) experience of local markets is second to none having worked at partner, distributor and vendor level plus running their own successful businesses. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. Simplification, communication and localisation provide a clear advantage in any market. We’re the company you can trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter to your channels and customers.Contact:David PittsTrust Business Partners LLPLondon, England+44 77800 93332david@trustbusinesspartners.comhttp://www.trustbusinesspartners.com Contact Information Trust Business Partners LLP

David Pitts

+44 77800 93332



www.trustbusinesspartners.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Trust Business Partners LLP Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend