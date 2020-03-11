Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael McNutt, Of Counsel & Senior Litigation Advisor with Lazareff Le Bars SARL (Paris), to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s International Commercial Arbitration Event

Michael McNutt, Of Counsel & Senior Litigation Advisor with Lazareff Le Bars SARL (Paris), to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s International Commercial Arbitration: Expert Testimonies, Damages, and Legal Issues in the 2020 Landscape Live Webcast

New York, NY, March 11, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/international-commercial-arbitration/



About Michael McNutt



Michael is a Of Counsel & Senior Litigation Advisor with more than 20 years practice in investment and commercial arbitration.



Michael McNutt has been assisting in settlement of investment disputes and complex arbitrations for over 20 years in the World Bank (ICSID), ICC, UNCITRAL and as well as in domestic court proceedings in UK High Court, France, Portugal, United States, Russia, Ukrainia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal and New Zealand courts.



Michael has significant experience in relevant offshore jurisdictions, including most UK offshore centers (Isle of Man, Jersey, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, etc.), other Caribbean jurisdictions, Malta, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates during the same period. Relevant investor State cases in which Michael was lead strategist together with lead counsel include Noble Ventures v Romania, EDF v Romania, Emmis Radio v Hungary, Novera v Bulgaria, Mezzanine & Danubius v Hungary and a pending Strasbourg case (and related investment treaty claim) against Hungary. Michael is also actively currently nvolved in commercial litigation and enforcement cases involving UAE, Senegal, Portugal, United States, France, Italy, Ireland, Bulgaria and Isle of Man, Cayman Islands, Cyprus and others.



About Lazareff Le Bars



Lazareff Le Bars is a boutique firm specialized in international dispute resolution based in Paris, France with offices presently in Budapest, Hungary. Lazareff Le Bars is presently securing operations in the UAE and the BVI for commencement of operations by 1 September 2020.



Our teams are involved in institutional and ad hoc arbitration, spanning from traditional and complex legal proceedings, institutional mediation and conciliation, to alternative dispute resolution (dispute board, expert opinions, etc.).



Our lawyers have a thorough understanding of ADR (alternative dispute resolution) and have successfully led several mediations and conciliations, including disputes involving governments and state entities.



Our lawyers draw on their in-depth experience to allow each client to settle their dispute amicably and encourage parties, when appropriate, to maintain their business relationships.



Abstract



With the ever-evolving global economic crises and emerging changes on the horizon, international commercial arbitration disputes are expected to continuously hound the landscape. Topics such as financial volatility and related public policies, clouded by differing political views are on top of the list. More significantly, damage quantification using expert witnesses in international disputes is now becoming more popular. Arbitral institutions have been actively implementing new rules and innovative practices involving this trend.



These pressing issues call for companies’ critical and timely considerations involved in international commercial lawsuits.



In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent international commercial arbitration trends and legal issues. They will discuss the potentials and risks of using expert testimonies in quantifying damages. Speakers will also present best practices in the continuously evolving legal landscape.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



• Legal and Regulatory Trends and Developments

• Current Legal Issues in International Arbitration

• Notable Court Rulings

• Risks and Pitfalls to Avoid with the Use of Expert Testimonies

• Best Practices in Quantifying Damages

• Practical Tips and Strategies

• What Lies Ahead



About The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series



The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ New York, NY, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael McNutt, Of Counsel & Senior Litigation Advisor with Lazareff Le Bars SARL (Paris), will speak at The Knowledge Group’s webcast entitled: “International Commercial Arbitration: Expert Testimonies, Damages, and Legal Issues in the 2020 Landscape.” This event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/international-commercial-arbitration/About Michael McNuttMichael is a Of Counsel & Senior Litigation Advisor with more than 20 years practice in investment and commercial arbitration.Michael McNutt has been assisting in settlement of investment disputes and complex arbitrations for over 20 years in the World Bank (ICSID), ICC, UNCITRAL and as well as in domestic court proceedings in UK High Court, France, Portugal, United States, Russia, Ukrainia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal and New Zealand courts.Michael has significant experience in relevant offshore jurisdictions, including most UK offshore centers (Isle of Man, Jersey, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, etc.), other Caribbean jurisdictions, Malta, Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates during the same period. Relevant investor State cases in which Michael was lead strategist together with lead counsel include Noble Ventures v Romania, EDF v Romania, Emmis Radio v Hungary, Novera v Bulgaria, Mezzanine & Danubius v Hungary and a pending Strasbourg case (and related investment treaty claim) against Hungary. Michael is also actively currently nvolved in commercial litigation and enforcement cases involving UAE, Senegal, Portugal, United States, France, Italy, Ireland, Bulgaria and Isle of Man, Cayman Islands, Cyprus and others.About Lazareff Le BarsLazareff Le Bars is a boutique firm specialized in international dispute resolution based in Paris, France with offices presently in Budapest, Hungary. Lazareff Le Bars is presently securing operations in the UAE and the BVI for commencement of operations by 1 September 2020.Our teams are involved in institutional and ad hoc arbitration, spanning from traditional and complex legal proceedings, institutional mediation and conciliation, to alternative dispute resolution (dispute board, expert opinions, etc.).Our lawyers have a thorough understanding of ADR (alternative dispute resolution) and have successfully led several mediations and conciliations, including disputes involving governments and state entities.Our lawyers draw on their in-depth experience to allow each client to settle their dispute amicably and encourage parties, when appropriate, to maintain their business relationships.AbstractWith the ever-evolving global economic crises and emerging changes on the horizon, international commercial arbitration disputes are expected to continuously hound the landscape. Topics such as financial volatility and related public policies, clouded by differing political views are on top of the list. More significantly, damage quantification using expert witnesses in international disputes is now becoming more popular. Arbitral institutions have been actively implementing new rules and innovative practices involving this trend.These pressing issues call for companies’ critical and timely considerations involved in international commercial lawsuits.In this live Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent international commercial arbitration trends and legal issues. They will discuss the potentials and risks of using expert testimonies in quantifying damages. Speakers will also present best practices in the continuously evolving legal landscape.Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:• Legal and Regulatory Trends and Developments• Current Legal Issues in International Arbitration• Notable Court Rulings• Risks and Pitfalls to Avoid with the Use of Expert Testimonies• Best Practices in Quantifying Damages• Practical Tips and Strategies• What Lies AheadAbout The Knowledge Group Live Webcast SeriesThe Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/ Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend