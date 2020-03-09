

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020

New York, NY, March 09, 2020 --(



Event Synopsis:



Expert witnesses play a significant role in proving damages in commercial litigation cases. With strategies continuously emerging in an ever-dynamic legal landscape, plaintiffs involved in such cases are ensured with higher chances of winning. However, because of its frequent use, experts must always put forward credible damages studies that can withstand blows and questions from the opposition. This calls for plaintiffs and litigators to have a deep understanding of the strategies to maximize the effectiveness of these testimonies.



In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in proving damages in commercial litigation. Speakers will also present the important issues surrounding this significant topic including the best strategies to effectively use expert testimony to prove damages.



Key topics include:

- Trends in Commercial Litigation

- When and How to Use Expert Testimony

- Calculation and Quantification of Damages

- Effective Strategies to Prove Damages

- What Lies Ahead



Speakers/Faculty Panel



Ken Mathieu, CPA/ABV/CFF

Vice President, Forensic Services

Charles River Associates



Eric N. Macey

Partner

Novack and Macey LLP



Sid Jaishankar

Managing Director

Duff & Phelps



For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/commercial-litigation-winning-strategies-for-2020/



About The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.



Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry. New York, NY, March 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020. This two-hour event is scheduled on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET.Event Synopsis:Expert witnesses play a significant role in proving damages in commercial litigation cases. With strategies continuously emerging in an ever-dynamic legal landscape, plaintiffs involved in such cases are ensured with higher chances of winning. However, because of its frequent use, experts must always put forward credible damages studies that can withstand blows and questions from the opposition. This calls for plaintiffs and litigators to have a deep understanding of the strategies to maximize the effectiveness of these testimonies.In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in proving damages in commercial litigation. Speakers will also present the important issues surrounding this significant topic including the best strategies to effectively use expert testimony to prove damages.Key topics include:- Trends in Commercial Litigation- When and How to Use Expert Testimony- Calculation and Quantification of Damages- Effective Strategies to Prove Damages- What Lies AheadSpeakers/Faculty PanelKen Mathieu, CPA/ABV/CFFVice President, Forensic ServicesCharles River AssociatesEric N. MaceyPartnerNovack and Macey LLPSid JaishankarManaging DirectorDuff & PhelpsFor an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/commercial-litigation-winning-strategies-for-2020/About The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group