The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020

)-- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: How to Effectively Use Expert Testimony to Prove Damages in Commercial Litigation: Winning Strategies for 2020. This two-hour event is scheduled on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET.
Event Synopsis:
Expert witnesses play a significant role in proving damages in commercial litigation cases. With strategies continuously emerging in an ever-dynamic legal landscape, plaintiffs involved in such cases are ensured with higher chances of winning. However, because of its frequent use, experts must always put forward credible damages studies that can withstand blows and questions from the opposition. This calls for plaintiffs and litigators to have a deep understanding of the strategies to maximize the effectiveness of these testimonies.
In this live webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the recent developments in proving damages in commercial litigation. Speakers will also present the important issues surrounding this significant topic including the best strategies to effectively use expert testimony to prove damages.
Key topics include:
- Trends in Commercial Litigation
- When and How to Use Expert Testimony
- Calculation and Quantification of Damages
- Effective Strategies to Prove Damages
- What Lies Ahead
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Ken Mathieu, CPA/ABV/CFF
Vice President, Forensic Services
Charles River Associates
Eric N. Macey
Partner
Novack and Macey LLP
Sid Jaishankar
Managing Director
Duff & Phelps
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/commercial-litigation-winning-strategies-for-2020/
