MEDraysintell Releases the Most Unique Cyclotron Directory

A 450-page report which provides an extensive review of all cyclotrons installed worldwide.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MEDraysintell releases its new and unique report "Cyclotrons used in Nuclear Medicine Report & Directory, Edition 2020" that describes close to 1,500 medical cyclotrons worldwide.

This second edition of the Cyclotrons Report and Directory is the result of a comprehensive collection of data over the past year that allowed MEDraysintell to identify as many as 1,484 cyclotrons dedicated to the production of medical radionuclides installed worldwide.

This 450-page report provides an extensive review of all cyclotrons installed or recently sold in all countries and regions of the world with an exhaustive profile of the 15 companies currently developing and/or supplying cyclotrons, along with a description of twelve firms that were active in this market in the past, but which no longer offer cyclotrons for sale, either as the company was taken over or they have ceased that activity.

The global cyclotron market is valued at more than US$ 180 million for the year 2019. The top three main suppliers of cyclotrons do share almost 70% of the world market installed base (in units), and some new comers entered the market recently.

More details and sample pages available upon request to Paul-Emmanuel Goethals at peg@medraysintell.com

About MEDraysintell

MEDraysintell is a team of international experts providing first-rate strategic intelligence in nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, proton therapy and brachytherapy. We offer the most comprehensive set of reports and directories, with around 3,500 pages of unrivaled intelligence covering some of the most exciting healthcare technologies using radiation for diagnosis and treatment. We offer client-specific intelligence in the field of radiation healthcare, with the upmost knowledge leveraging our extended network of worldwide contacts. We are proud to support numerous companies globally, helping them to better understand the markets, the competitive environment as well as the potential of merger and acquisitions (M&A) and technology development. We have repeat satisfied clients operating in the field of medical radiation, investment banks and institutional investors, large international consulting firms and university research laboratories. MEDraysintell was created in 2013 by Paul-Emmanuel Goethals and Richard Zimmermann. It combines over 70 years of experience in radiation healthcare. www.medraysintell.com

Contact Information
MEDraysintell
Paul-Emmanuel Goethals
+32 491 080 968
www.medraysintell.com

Paul-Emmanuel Goethals

+32 491 080 968



www.medraysintell.com



