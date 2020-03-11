Bison ProFab, Inc. Names Jake Kelly, Esq. as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Press Releases Bison ProFab, Inc. Press Release

Magnolia, TX, March 11, 2020 --(



Bison ProFab welcomed Jake Kelly to their executive leadership team. As a successful public company General Counsel with an outstanding legal career, he brings extensive experience, energy, judgment and intellect to Bison, complemented by his proven ability to serve as a partner and legal advisor to Boards of Directors and management teams.



Mr. Kelly graduated from Texas A&M University with a BS in civil engineering and earned his J.D. from Concord Law School at Purdue University. His most recent work history includes 10+ years as a Vice President in the marine transportation industry. Prior to that he worked as an associate with several corporate law firms specializing in civil litigation, in both Houston and Denver, CO. As E.V.P., Mr. Kelly oversees many of the daily activities within our business and spearheads the development, implementation and maintenance of all corporate policies and projects. With his leadership, Bison has launched a state of the art powder coating facility on site and recently obtained ATEX/IEC certification allowing Bison to expand into other markets in which to grow their business and to continue to be the nations leader in industrial enclosures.



