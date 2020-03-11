Saint Louis Closet Co. Wins Customer Service Award for Sixth Year

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Maplewood, MO, March 11, 2020 --(



“Customer service is our company’s biggest strength,” said Jennifer Williams, owner. “This award further proves that we are continuing to create meaningful relationships with each home we visit.”



The annual Best of Houzz awards recognize the top-rated home pros and most popular designs on Houzz by category and area across the country and around the world. Professionals who have won a Best of Houzz award will have a special badge on their profile.



“In addition to a Design award, pros can earn a Service award for receiving positive reviews on their Houzz profile page,” said Mitchell Parker on the Houzz editorial staff. “Just 3% of the 2.5 million home design and building professionals on Houzz receive a Best of Houzz award each year.”



Saint Louis Closet Co. has also received multiple Angie's List Super Service Awards, a Ladue News Award for Best Customer Service, and an At Home Magazine Design Award for Best Closet Company.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



