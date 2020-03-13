Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Receive press releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.: By Email RSS Feeds: Saint Louis Closet Co. Honored by Ladue News for Home Organization

Maplewood, MO, March 13, 2020 --(



“It’s an honor to make the Ladue News Platinum List,” said Jennifer Williams, owner. “Our business model is built around home organization. I’m so proud of my team for earning us this recognition.”



In the first half of January, readers of Ladue News were given an opportunity to nominate their favorite businesses. During the second half, they were able to vote for the “Platinum Standouts” in each category to be recognized by Ladue News in its “March Platinum List” issue and at its annual event.



Saint Louis Closet Co. was chosen as the top winner for home organization. There were three other businesses nominated in the same division.



The “services” category also included cosmetic surgery, day spa, dry cleaners, florist, gym/personal training, hair salon, home organization, med spa, nail salon, pet spa, photographer, real estate agency, travel agency, and wealth advisor.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Maplewood, MO, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As of March 13, 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has been recognized by the Ladue News Platinum List 2020 for home organization under the “services” category.“It’s an honor to make the Ladue News Platinum List,” said Jennifer Williams, owner. “Our business model is built around home organization. I’m so proud of my team for earning us this recognition.”In the first half of January, readers of Ladue News were given an opportunity to nominate their favorite businesses. During the second half, they were able to vote for the “Platinum Standouts” in each category to be recognized by Ladue News in its “March Platinum List” issue and at its annual event.Saint Louis Closet Co. was chosen as the top winner for home organization. There were three other businesses nominated in the same division.The “services” category also included cosmetic surgery, day spa, dry cleaners, florist, gym/personal training, hair salon, home organization, med spa, nail salon, pet spa, photographer, real estate agency, travel agency, and wealth advisor.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Saint Louis Closet Co.