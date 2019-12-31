Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Review of Absolute Storage Management

Press Releases Absolute Storage Management Press Release

The following is a review of same-store performance and recapped highlights of 2019.

Memphis, TN, March 11, 2020 --(



2019 Highlights for Three Months Ended December 31, 2019:

· Increased same-store revenue by 1.9% compared to the same period in 2018.

· Acquired eleven (11) management contracts: six (6) operating facilities and five (5) facilities at the completion of construction.



2019 Highlights Year Ended December 31, 2019:

· Increased same-store revenue by 3.3% compared to the same period in 2018.

· Acquired twenty-five (25) management contracts: fourteen (14) operating facilities and eleven (11) facilities at the completion of construction.



Over the three months ending December 31, 2019, ASM added eleven (11) total management contracts in the United States. These properties include Northport Storage (Northport, AL), Brandon Storage Center (Brandon, FL), Go Store It (Bonita Springs, FL), Go Store It (Suwanee, GA), Go Store It (Cumming, GA), Go Store It (Pooler), The Storage Project (Shepherdsville, KY), Byram Self Storage (Terry, MS), Goodview Storage (Gallatin, TN), Will- Stor (Madison, TN), and Go Store It (Mt. Juliet, TN). As of quarter end, December 31, 2018, ASM actively manages 132 properties in 14 states.



Noteworthy 2019 Updates:

· Absolute Storage Management is happy to announce the promotion of two team members, Jasmin Jones, and Grace Totty. Jasmin Jones, previously the VP of Business Development, is now ASM’s Chief Business Development Officer. Grace Totty moved from the Director of Marketing seat to the company’s Vice President of Marketing. Both women are a part of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Their increased roles will produce growth and structure for the company and their associated departments.



· In 2019, online rental functionality was rolled out to ASM’s property portfolio. This technology, developed by Go Local Interactive, allows prospective tenants to complete a rental virtually producing a signed lease, processing the tenant’s payment, and providing a functioning gate code.



· ASM is happy to announce that companywide, ASM team members raised over $48,000 for their corporate philanthropy, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. This 2019 fundraising more than tripled the 2018 raising of just over $14,000.



Absolute Storage Management

Absolute Storage Management (ASM) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, ASM’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Jackson, MS. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.



Jasmin Jones

678-779-1978



absolutemgmt.com



