Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ImageNet Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from ImageNet Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: ImageNet Consulting Honored at Laserfiche Winners Circle

ImageNet Consulting named a Laserfiche Winners Circle Achiever in recognition of outstanding performance in 2019.

Oklahoma City, OK, March 12, 2020 --(



The Laserfiche Winners Circle recognizes the top Laserfiche Solutions Providers that meet key objectives for the previous year. In addition to the Winners Circle recognition, ImageNet also received the Million Dollar Club award for one of the highest levels of performance in the top group of solutions providers.



This year’s award marks the 15th consecutive year ImageNet has received recognition at Laserfiche Winners Circle and the eighth year ImageNet has been a part of the top 10 Laserfiche Solution Providers in the world.



“The most successful Laserfiche Solution Providers go beyond one-time sales to implement innovative Laserfiche solutions that solve businesses’ biggest challenges,” said Hedy Belttary, Senior Vice President of Sales at Laserfiche. “This year’s Winners Circle Achievers have embraced enhanced automation capabilities, integrations with other core technologies, and the cloud to enable enterprise-wide digital transformation for customers. Congratulations!”



Since 1999, the Laserfiche Winners Circle has recognized top-selling achievers within the Laserfiche solution provider community. The 2019 Winners Circle Achievers were recognized at the annual Winners Circle event February 14-17, 2020 in San Diego, California.



About ImageNet Consulting, LLC:



ImageNet Consulting was founded as Southwest Typewriter Company in 1956. As times and technology changed, so did their name. Southwest Typewriter Company began a legacy of providing superior solutions, products, and services. As innovations in office equipment change, ImageNet has continued to provide clients with the best products and services that meet their ever-changing needs. Now at the forefront of Enterprise Content Management, Managed IT Services, Digital Display Services, Managed Print Services, Printing Technology, and 3D printing. ImageNet Consulting continues to utilize leading technology platforms to maximize efficiencies and lower costs for their clients.



For more information about ImageNet's technology products, business consulting, or managed services, visit www.imagenet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.



Media Contacts:



Laina Davidson

https://news.imagenetconsulting.com/

Ldavidson@imagenet.com



About Laserfiche:



Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management, and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.



Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.



Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.



Connect with Laserfiche:



Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook Oklahoma City, OK, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ImageNet Consulting, an award-winning business consulting and technology company headquartered in Oklahoma City, is pleased to announce that Laserfiche, a leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation, has named ImageNet a Laserfiche Winners Circle Achiever and the elite Million Dollar Club award winner in recognition of its outstanding performance in 2019.The Laserfiche Winners Circle recognizes the top Laserfiche Solutions Providers that meet key objectives for the previous year. In addition to the Winners Circle recognition, ImageNet also received the Million Dollar Club award for one of the highest levels of performance in the top group of solutions providers.This year’s award marks the 15th consecutive year ImageNet has received recognition at Laserfiche Winners Circle and the eighth year ImageNet has been a part of the top 10 Laserfiche Solution Providers in the world.“The most successful Laserfiche Solution Providers go beyond one-time sales to implement innovative Laserfiche solutions that solve businesses’ biggest challenges,” said Hedy Belttary, Senior Vice President of Sales at Laserfiche. “This year’s Winners Circle Achievers have embraced enhanced automation capabilities, integrations with other core technologies, and the cloud to enable enterprise-wide digital transformation for customers. Congratulations!”Since 1999, the Laserfiche Winners Circle has recognized top-selling achievers within the Laserfiche solution provider community. The 2019 Winners Circle Achievers were recognized at the annual Winners Circle event February 14-17, 2020 in San Diego, California.About ImageNet Consulting, LLC:ImageNet Consulting was founded as Southwest Typewriter Company in 1956. As times and technology changed, so did their name. Southwest Typewriter Company began a legacy of providing superior solutions, products, and services. As innovations in office equipment change, ImageNet has continued to provide clients with the best products and services that meet their ever-changing needs. Now at the forefront of Enterprise Content Management, Managed IT Services, Digital Display Services, Managed Print Services, Printing Technology, and 3D printing. ImageNet Consulting continues to utilize leading technology platforms to maximize efficiencies and lower costs for their clients.For more information about ImageNet's technology products, business consulting, or managed services, visit www.imagenet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.Media Contacts:Laina Davidsonhttps://news.imagenetconsulting.com/Ldavidson@imagenet.comAbout Laserfiche:Laserfiche is the leading global provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management, and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive tasks, accelerating how business gets done.Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management more than 30 years ago. Today, Laserfiche is innovating with cloud, machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry—including government, education, financial services, and manufacturing—use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.Connect with Laserfiche:Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook Contact Information ImageNet Consulting

Laina Davidson

800-937-2647



www.imagenet.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ImageNet Consulting Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend