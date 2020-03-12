University Students Can Get Free Membership to the Institute of Certified Management Accountants, Australia

Press Releases Institute of Certified Management Accountants Press Release

Currently, very few university students opt to go into management accounting. CMA Australia hopes that the new membership offer will provide a broader base of students with an insight into the world of management accounting and business analysis; and open more eyes to what’s great about being a finance professional.



Chintan Bharwada, COO (Aus & NZ) of CMA Australia, said: “The new free University Student membership is designed to support members to unlock their full potential early on in their studies. Being able to become involved with CMA Australia at no cost means that they can get a true taste of the management accounting world in addition to their experiences at universities, and I’m sure this will be of interest to the student community. Anecdotally, we know that some students can feel very daunted by the finance profession, especially if they don’t come from an accounting/ finance/ business background.”



University Student members will have access to a network of over 14,000 CMA Australia members; being the largest management accounting association in Australia. Other benefits of membership include:



· Online access to CMA Australia’s On Target magazine.

· Access to a special student/member rate to attend CMA Australia symposiums.

· Free access to the CMA Australia’s research publications: the Journal of Applied Management Accounting Research and Management Accounting Frontiers journals.

· Access to special student rates to attend our CPD lectures that take place across the world.



Over the next few months, ICMA will be releasing a series of short videos from CMA Australia Council members explaining how and why they chose to work in the management accounting field.



Free student membership is part of a range of initiatives being launched by CMA Australia, aimed at developing stronger links with accounting/finance/business students and universities.



Online application: www.cmawebline.org/ontarget/university-student-emerging-professionals/



For more information, contact:

Chintan Bharwada

Chief Operations Officer (Aus & NZ)

Institute of Certified Management Accountants, Australia

E: chintan.Bharwada@cmawebline.org

Chintan Bharwada

61466411491



https://cmawebline.org



