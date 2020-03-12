Meet HBK at EIS Instrumentation 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Test and measurement specialist, HBK will present a combination of their latest tools from Brüel & Kjær, HBM and Prenscia at the Engineering Society’s (EIS) annual Instrumentation exhibition.

Royston, United Kingdom, March 12, 2020 --(



Since next generation vehicles need to offer substantial increases in efficiency, it is essential for every powertrain system to be precisely analysed and extensively tested in many different use cases. HBM’s Electric Power Analysis tool set provides essential aspects, optimising all single components from electric drive, drivetrain, battery or fuel cell to the overall drivetrain in dyno test facilities simulating real driving and load scenarios. The company will also showcase its transducers designed for measuring torque, force, pressure, strain, displacement and weight.



Brüel & Kjær will be demonstrating its user-centric, sound and vibration analysis software, BK Connect. Created around the needs and tasks of engineers - particularly their workflow, the BK Connect platform is suitable for use across many different industries such as aerospace, automotive and medical.



BK Connect fully integrates with Brüel & Kjær’s industry‐leading LAN‐XI acquisition hardware, to provide a comprehensive set of tools for measurements and data processing. It melds seamlessly into tailored workflows, over a wide range of engineering scenarios; from repetitive, standardised testing, to complex troubleshooting investigations.



Prenscia will showcase its comprehensive set of post-processing tools designed for quickly transforming data into decisions. Its range of nCode software delivers solutions for general signal processing and durability analysis, CAE-based fatigue analysis, vibration and acoustic analysis, data management, and reporting help engineers understand product performance, accelerate product development and improve design.



The EIS’s 2020 exhibition will be held on Tuesday 31st March at Silverstone in the Silverstone Wing. Find out more about EIS Instrumentation at: www.e-i-s.org.uk



More information about Brüel & Kjær, HBM and Prenscia solutions are available on the following websites:

www.bksv.com

www.hbm.com

https://www.hbmprenscia.com/



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.com.



About HBM Test and Measurement

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (HBM Test and Measurement, founded in Germany in 1950) is today the technology and market leader in the field of test and measurement. HBM’s product range comprises solutions for the entire measurement chain, from virtual to physical testing. The company has production facilities in Germany, USA, China, and Portugal and is represented in over 80 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbm.com.



About Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration

Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development people have excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



