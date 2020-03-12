Elearning! Media Groups Wins Five Honors for Publishing Excellence - 68th Annual Maggie Awards Honor Elearning! for Design, eNews, and eMagazine Excellence

The 68th Annual Maggie Awards honor Elearning! Media Group with five publishing awards for 2019; Best Publication Design/Trade, Best eNewsletter, Best Digital Publication and two for Best Publication/Trade. These publications serve the robust learning and workplace technology market valued at $243 billion. These brands represent five of eleven Elearning! Media Group brands serving this growing market segment.

"This recognition from our publishing peers is a great honor,” says Catherine Upton, Group Publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “Elearning! represents a dynamic creative industry that is part content creator, technologist and business leader. It is with the support of our industry, which is constantly pushing the technology boundaries, that we can produce such compelling content across a multimedia platform. Thank you to our many partners who make Elearning! a successful reality,” concludes Upton.



Elearning! Magazine earned recognition for “Best Publication/Trade” for “Learning! 100 Issue” Summer 2019 and “Best of Elearning! Issue” Winter 2019. The magazine also earned “Best Publication Design/Trade” for “Best of Elearning! Issue”, as well as Best Digital Edition. Elearning! Alert for October 2019 also earned honors as “Best eNewsletter/Web Publication”. These honors combined with twenty-four previous awards earned by Elearning! and Government Elearning! magazines total 29 honors making Elearning! Media Group the most awarded media in the learning and training industry.



The 68th Annual Maggie Awards receives approximately 550 submissions for the annual awards program. Honorees include Variety, Desert Companion, Bobit Media, Penske Media Group, United Business Media and hundreds of others. This year, Elearning! Media Group took on some very tough competition including Cvent, ICG, Chicago Architect and others. Learn more at: MaggieAwards.com.



About Elearning! Media Group

Elearning! Media Group addresses learning and workplace technology management at an executive level. Each magazine edition features real-world case studies, technologies and strategies, to provide subscribers the technology roadmap to building smarter organizations.



Upton concludes: “Elearning! Media Group helps learning leaders drive business performance through learning and workplace technology solutions. Our 2 million plus global audience spans corporate, government, education, and NPO enterprises investing over $4 million each, fueling the $243 billion marketplace. These honors validate our team’s commitment to deliver content and design excellence across multi-media platforms; to meet our market where they are. Thank you to the 68th Annual Maggie Awards® and our hardworking team who proves great content is alive and well.”



