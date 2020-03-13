68th Annual Maggie Awards® Finalists Announced - 158 Brands Recognized for Excellence

The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® team revealed 158 finalists for excellence in publishing and digital media. Entrants represented hundreds of distinct brands across consumer, trade, association and student audiences. The longest reigning media awards program is proud to reveal these finalists as selected and judged by industry peers and publishing executives.

“This year’s finalists herald from across the country and represent the best in media across consumer, trade and student print and digital media,” reports Catherine Upton, Maggie Awards Chair. These brands represent the best in content, design and delivery.



This year the Maggie Awards® attracted 15% more entrants from across the USA including New York Kentucky, Chicago. The Maggies also received 44% more volunteer judges than in 2019.



“We appreciate the ongoing support from the publishing and digital media professionals from across the USA, says Upton. As the exclusive peer-review awards program in publishing, the Maggies would not be possible without the commitment of our industry,” concludes Upton.



The 68th Annual Maggie Awards® Ceremony will be held in April virtually given the recent State of Emergency reported in California. Corporate travel restrictions and work from home policies due to COVID-19 makes the virtual option more prudent. The awards event will return in 2021.



The 68th Annual Maggie Awards Finalists are viewable at: MaggieAwards.com



About the Maggie Awards

