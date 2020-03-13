Press Releases MediaAgility Press Release

Receive press releases from MediaAgility: By Email RSS Feeds: MediaAgility Appoints Their Director – Worldwide Marketing, Vidushi Bhatia as Their New Chief Marketing Officer

Princeton, NJ, March 13, 2020 --(



Vidushi has been with MediaAgility since its inception and has seen the company grow from a startup to a mature digital consulting firm. Previously, she worked as the Director of Worldwide Marketing and built the marketing function from just a support function to a sophisticated global digital and field marketing operation. Under her leadership, the marketing team doubled in strength in 2019 to encompass a wide range of global, marketing programs.



She brings 12+ years of experience in worldwide markets across North America, EMEA & UK, APAC to this new role. Her top priority will be to understand and represent the “voice of the client” and reimagine all of the company’s service offerings to meet client needs in this fast-moving era of digital transformation.



“I have worked in various capacities across geographies with a vast client portfolio and varied people cutting across functions within MediaAgility, our partner organization in Google, and our client companies. The role of the CMO is going to be challenging as MediaAgility is taking off with an ambitious growth plan. I am ready to pack my decade worth of market know-how and connect that with what clients really want to get done,” says Vidushi.



Vidushi has also been pioneering internal programs around women at MediaAgility and the inclusion aspect of their diverse, talented workforce.



“Vidushi has brought boundless passion and great marketing acumen throughout her tenure here. She has helped shape the company’s profile as a digital consultancy, as a diverse and inclusive place to build global careers, and as a reliable expert partner with Google Cloud teams. Her appointment as the CMO is even more special for us, as she is the first woman C-level executive and only the third C-level appointment in the company,” says Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility



The new addition to MediaAgility’s C-Suite will tie the company’s relentless focus on providing exceptional services with a people-first approach across the globe. Princeton, NJ, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- One of the many major announcements that came out of MediaAgility’s internal conference, Growth 2020, was the appointment of Vidushi Bhatia as their Chief Marketing Officer. This announcement comes within a quarter of hiring Swarraj Kulkarni as the new CTO and underpins the company’s focus on delivering tangible business outcomes with clear returns on investment through their digital consulting services.Vidushi has been with MediaAgility since its inception and has seen the company grow from a startup to a mature digital consulting firm. Previously, she worked as the Director of Worldwide Marketing and built the marketing function from just a support function to a sophisticated global digital and field marketing operation. Under her leadership, the marketing team doubled in strength in 2019 to encompass a wide range of global, marketing programs.She brings 12+ years of experience in worldwide markets across North America, EMEA & UK, APAC to this new role. Her top priority will be to understand and represent the “voice of the client” and reimagine all of the company’s service offerings to meet client needs in this fast-moving era of digital transformation.“I have worked in various capacities across geographies with a vast client portfolio and varied people cutting across functions within MediaAgility, our partner organization in Google, and our client companies. The role of the CMO is going to be challenging as MediaAgility is taking off with an ambitious growth plan. I am ready to pack my decade worth of market know-how and connect that with what clients really want to get done,” says Vidushi.Vidushi has also been pioneering internal programs around women at MediaAgility and the inclusion aspect of their diverse, talented workforce.“Vidushi has brought boundless passion and great marketing acumen throughout her tenure here. She has helped shape the company’s profile as a digital consultancy, as a diverse and inclusive place to build global careers, and as a reliable expert partner with Google Cloud teams. Her appointment as the CMO is even more special for us, as she is the first woman C-level executive and only the third C-level appointment in the company,” says Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgilityThe new addition to MediaAgility’s C-Suite will tie the company’s relentless focus on providing exceptional services with a people-first approach across the globe. Contact Information MediaAgility

Vidushi Bhatia

+1 609 681 5754



www.mediaagility.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MediaAgility