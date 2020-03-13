Alabama Insurance Alliance Welcomes Waggoner as Statewide Agency Development Director

Press Releases SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) Press Release

catherinee@siaa.net Birmingham, AL, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alabama Insurance Alliance, Inc. (AIA), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in Alabama, is pleased to announce that Angie Waggoner has recently joined its staff as Agency Development Director. In this role, Ms. Waggoner will be directly responsible for agency development and consulting services of AIA member agencies across Alabama.Angie Waggoner, CIC, named AIA Agency Development DirectorMs. Waggoner comes to AIA with a CIC designation, over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, and a strong grasp of the Alabama market. She started her insurance career working for an independent agency and has spent the last seven years as a Senior Sales Executive for a large insurance company.“I am thrilled to be part of the AIA team. My entire career has been spent in the insurance industry and I look forward to working one-on-one with member agents to achieve greater levels of success,” said Waggoner.“We are very excited to welcome Angie to the AIA team,” said Sam Everette III, President of AIA. “With a proven track record of establishing and maintaining positive relationships to achieve new business growth, Angie’s expertise is well suited to support our members.”Ms. Waggoner will work closely with Gretchen Jackson, AIA Regional Director, across the state. Together, they will be a resource for agencies facing start-up challenges, growing personal and commercial lines, technology adoption and usage, as well as new business and retention strategies.An Alabama native, Ms. Waggoner resides in Greenville with her husband, Kerry, and teenage son, Stephen. She and her family enjoy spending time together catching baseball games and visiting different major and minor league baseball parks.About Alabama Insurance Alliance: Founded in 1999, Alabama Insurance Alliance (AIA) is comprised of 50 independent agency members spanning across Alabama. AIA is a mentoring organization providing direct access to carriers, higher commissions, and profit sharing and is one of 48 master agencies of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc.), the largest national alliance of independent insurance agents in the U.S. To learn more about AIA, visit AIAnetwork.net.About SIAA: SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc.) is the largest national alliance of independent insurance agents in the U.S. SIAA has signed 13% of all independent insurance agents nationally and generates hundreds of millions in new premium business annually. SIAA is dedicated to the creation, retention and growth of the independent insurance agency distribution system. To learn more about SIAA, visit siaa.net.Media Contact: Catherine EdisonSIAA603-601-1256catherinee@siaa.net Contact Information SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance)

