Computer Resources of America Wins CRN MSP 500 Five Years Straight

The Channel Company has named Computer Resources of America to its Managed Services Provider 500 list once again. This is CRA’s fifth year winning the award.

Computer Resources of America, CRA announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has named CRA to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers. These accomplished MSPs work tirelessly to guide their customers and create solutions for complex IT issues.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

This is the 5th year that Computer Resources of America has won this award. The company continues to demonstrate success in serving businesses in the New York Tri-State area with top-tier technology solutions and consulting services. Headquartered in Manhattan, CRA has a robust product portfolio that enables SMEs to solve problems and deliver immediate value to customers. The company has a long track record of helping clients execute a technical vision that can drive massive improvements in the way they do business. Visit www.consultcra.com for more information on its portfolio of managed services, cloud solutions, and much more.

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

"CRA is proud to accept this award," said Chico Ramnarayan, President and CEO of CRA. "I want to congratulate the entire team for this award. Our customer-first commitment is our greatest asset, and we're firmly focused on looking ahead to anticipate future needs. We've put R&D at the forefront for 2020 to better align our products with the verticals we support. Fast Forward Tomorrow Today!"

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Contact Information
Computer Resources of America

Kristel Broward

212-376-4040



https://www.consultcra.com



