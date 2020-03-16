Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BabelQuest Press Release

Receive press releases from BabelQuest: By Email RSS Feeds: Oxfordshire-Based HubSpot Solutions Partner, BabelQuest, Celebrates 10 Years of Business

This March, award-winning HubSpot Solutions Partner BabelQuest commemorates a decade of empowering businesses to grow revenue and meet their business goals.

Abingdon, United Kingdom, March 16, 2020



Based in central Abingdon, BabelQuest partners with B2B companies to unlock the potential of their marketing, sales and services software. Over 10 years in business, co-founders Eric Murphy and Becky Murphy have seen a huge change in the challenges business leaders are facing in attracting, engaging and retaining clients. Well aware of the need to adapt their business to changing client needs in a rapidly evolving market, they merged with Toast Inbound in 2018, bringing in new capabilities and a third Director, Vaughn Armstrong. Most recently, they have become aware of the increasing need to provide B2Bs with specialist solutions support, leading to the development of their new department, Expert Practices.



With an aim to tackle some of the biggest challenges and pain points their clients face, the new department presents a cutting edge approach to digital solutions, leveraging their specialist knowledge of HubSpot, data-driven technology, CRM, sales, and automation.



The change in structure has been a bold move for the business in what might be considered an uncertain time for many organisations. But BabelQuest MD, Becky Murphy, says careful analysis of demand from prospects and clients, in addition to extensive market research, provided company directors with the evidence to support the decision.



“We help businesses to get the most out of software which gives them insight into their clients, prospects and their sales and marketing activities - and it’s incredibly important to us that we practice what we preach. Looking at where the demand for our services was coming from, we recognised that we needed to adapt the structure of the business to best serve our clients.”



Expert Practices is now fully operational, and joins the existing content, marketing and sales departments.



But for BabelQuest, cultivating a healthy and supportive internal culture has also been central to their ongoing success. Under the leadership of Managing Director, Becky Murphy, and with the addition of award-winning HR consultant, Emma Browning to the Board of Directors, the business has embedded their core values – including transparency, accountability and inquisitiveness– across all of their operations and methodologies.



In fact, BabelQuest’s commitment to nurturing and celebrating these values is one of their key differentiators. HubSpot Solutions Partners typically present similar offerings and services. But for BabelQuest, the approach that the teams bring to their work and to their day-to-day presence gives the company its competitive edge. Now, as part of their 2020 initiatives, wellbeing has become paramount.



Of their commitment, Becky says, “We made a very deliberate effort to not only set up core values and wellbeing policies, but to define and reward the behaviours associated with them so they didn’t just become words on the website, but a genuine part of how our business operates.”



It’s a philosophy that’s paid off. Today, BabelQuest’s reputation as a leading HubSpot Partner is stronger than ever. For the third year running, Becky has been selected to sit on HubSpot’s EMEA Partner Advisory Council (PAC), offering her expertise across client and partner experiences, and providing clients with a direct channel of communication within the HubSpot platform.



As the company continues to grow and develop, BabelQuest aims to lead the way for innovation across sales, marketing and services while empowering organisations large and small to achieve their business objectives and grow better.



