Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases INDEVCO North America Press Release

Receive press releases from INDEVCO North America: By Email RSS Feeds: INDEVCO North America Commits to $15M Investment in Hanover County, VA Manufacturing Complex

Richmond, VA, March 17, 2020 --(



Hanover County Board of Supervisors announced after its meeting yesterday that it has approved the extension of the county water line to INDEVCO North America headquarters and the Specialty Coating & Laminating, LLC manufacturing facility at 10351 Verdon Road in Doswell, Virginia.



“I am pleased to announce the expansion of Specialty Coating & Laminating, LLC, a member company of INDEVCO North America, Inc. We take great pride in supporting our existing industries and this waterline extension, approved by the Board of Supervisors, will help facilitate $15M in new capital investment and 40 new jobs over 4 years. I want to personally thank SC&L for their long-term commitment to Hanover County,” says Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and representative for the Beaverdam Magisterial District.



INDEVCO North America is investing nearly $3M in building construction and renovation and over $12M in machinery and tools. The company will contribute $50,000 towards the water line, while Hanover County Public Utilities will take the lead on constructing the water line east of US-1 on Route 684. INDEVCO North America will additionally invest in tying into the water line and installing piping throughout the manufacturing facility.



Pierre Khattar, CEO of INDEVCO North America, explains, “The Doswell complex has never had access to potable water, which is critical for our facility. Replacing our lined pond and water retention tanks with a proper water line will allow us to expand our footprint with additional buildings to manufacture sustainable packaging and energy-efficient building envelope systems, while creating new jobs for the local community.”



“It’s been a pleasure to partner with INDEVCO North America and Specialty Coating & Laminating in regard to the installation of the water line to their complex in Doswell,” states Brandon Turner, Deputy Director of Hanover County Economic Development. “Good, reliable infrastructure is critical for commercial and industrial development, and this new water line will allow an existing manufacturer to make significant investment in our community in both real estate and jobs.”



The water line extension project is expected to begin by July 2020.



About INDEVCO North America

Headquartered in Doswell, VA, north of Richmond, INDEVCO North America manufacturing plants produce innovative and high-performance protective products: coated and laminated paper, plastic films and packaging, and Barricade® building envelope systems. INDEVCO North America is a member of the multinational INDEVCO Group.



Media Contacts

Atiya Leach

Divisional Marketing Manager

INDEVCO North America, Inc.

Tel: 804-876-9176

Email: Atiya.Leach@INDEVCO-NA.com

Angela Wright

Marketing Manager

Hanover County Economic Development

Tel: 804-365-6461

Email: acwright@hanovervirginia.com Richmond, VA, March 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hanover County Board of Supervisors has approved the extension and construction of a water line to the Doswell, VA industrial complex.Hanover County Board of Supervisors announced after its meeting yesterday that it has approved the extension of the county water line to INDEVCO North America headquarters and the Specialty Coating & Laminating, LLC manufacturing facility at 10351 Verdon Road in Doswell, Virginia.“I am pleased to announce the expansion of Specialty Coating & Laminating, LLC, a member company of INDEVCO North America, Inc. We take great pride in supporting our existing industries and this waterline extension, approved by the Board of Supervisors, will help facilitate $15M in new capital investment and 40 new jobs over 4 years. I want to personally thank SC&L for their long-term commitment to Hanover County,” says Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors and representative for the Beaverdam Magisterial District.INDEVCO North America is investing nearly $3M in building construction and renovation and over $12M in machinery and tools. The company will contribute $50,000 towards the water line, while Hanover County Public Utilities will take the lead on constructing the water line east of US-1 on Route 684. INDEVCO North America will additionally invest in tying into the water line and installing piping throughout the manufacturing facility.Pierre Khattar, CEO of INDEVCO North America, explains, “The Doswell complex has never had access to potable water, which is critical for our facility. Replacing our lined pond and water retention tanks with a proper water line will allow us to expand our footprint with additional buildings to manufacture sustainable packaging and energy-efficient building envelope systems, while creating new jobs for the local community.”“It’s been a pleasure to partner with INDEVCO North America and Specialty Coating & Laminating in regard to the installation of the water line to their complex in Doswell,” states Brandon Turner, Deputy Director of Hanover County Economic Development. “Good, reliable infrastructure is critical for commercial and industrial development, and this new water line will allow an existing manufacturer to make significant investment in our community in both real estate and jobs.”The water line extension project is expected to begin by July 2020.About INDEVCO North AmericaHeadquartered in Doswell, VA, north of Richmond, INDEVCO North America manufacturing plants produce innovative and high-performance protective products: coated and laminated paper, plastic films and packaging, and Barricade® building envelope systems. INDEVCO North America is a member of the multinational INDEVCO Group.Media ContactsAtiya LeachDivisional Marketing ManagerINDEVCO North America, Inc.Tel: 804-876-9176Email: Atiya.Leach@INDEVCO-NA.comAngela WrightMarketing ManagerHanover County Economic DevelopmentTel: 804-365-6461Email: acwright@hanovervirginia.com Contact Information INDEVCO North America

Atiya Leach

804-876-9176



www.indevconorthamerica.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from INDEVCO North America Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend