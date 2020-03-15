PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Daugherty Recognized as a Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal


St. Louis, MO, March 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a premier provider of business and technology solutions, is proud to announce the St. Louis business unit has been recognized as a 2020 Best Place to Work by the St. Louis Business Journal. This is the eighth consecutive year Daugherty has received this recognition.

There were more than 200 companies nominated for this award and 75 were selected as finalists to represent a broad range of industries. Award categories include small (10-49 employees), medium (50-99 employees), large (100-249 employees), big (250-999 employees) and giant (1,000+ employees) based on company size.

Winners for each category were announced at an awards breakfast on Thursday, March 12, at Hyatt St. Louis at the Arch.

About the Award:
Companies completed surveys administered by Quantum Workplace, which used their own algorithm to measure communication, management structure, benefits, teamwork and other factors at each local organization. For additional information and a complete list of finalists, please visit the St. Louis Business Journal website.

About Daugherty:
Daugherty Business Solutions is an advisory services and technology consulting firm helping corporations understand how to leverage technology strategically to differentiate their business with their customers. We believe in providing exceptional value to our clients, an incredible work environment for our employees, and unwavering support to the communities in which we live. Those guiding principles and the great people making up Team Daugherty are the reason we’re still going strong after 35 years.
