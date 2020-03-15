The Talk Awards Honors 10-Time Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

Press Releases The Talk Awards Press Release

Two businesses rank high in customer satisfaction again, receiving their 10th consecutive Talk Award.

Brooks Diamonds (www.brooksdiamonds.net) in Pittsburgh is a retail jeweler of diamond engagement rings and fashion jewelry that got its start in 1996 as a wholesale jewelry supplier. The retail store opened to the public in 2006. Owner Stacey Brooks has more than three decades of experience in the diamond industry and places a priority on making each customer’s jewelry-buying experience a pleasant one. Thanks to a relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff, customers keep coming back. This commitment to exceptional customer service adds a personal touch to each experience. Visit the store’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/brooks-diamonds.



Smyrna Animal Hospital (www.smyrnaveterinary.com) has been serving pets in the Smyrna and Marietta, Ga., area since 1965. A full-service, small-animal healthcare facility, the hospital offers comprehensive medical, dental, diagnostic and surgical services for canines and felines. The team at Smyrna Animal Hospital is the cornerstone of the practice, placing the focus on clients and their pets. Caring and committed staff members provide a friendly, welcoming atmosphere and personalized care for each and every pet and their owner. Smyrna Animal Hospital consistently goes above and beyond to make clients and patients feel comfortable because it truly cares about pets and their owners. Visit the hospital’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/smyrna-animal-hospital/.



Talk Award winners are selected based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system that identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.



About The Talk Awards

Jamie Rawcliffe

877-712-4758



www.thetalkawards.com



