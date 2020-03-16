Press Releases Marina Bruni Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from Marina Bruni Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Dr. Marina Bruni Speaks Out on How Thoughts Become Things – Sequel to The Secret

Dr. Marina Bruni, featured guest on the Brilliance Business Show on Business Innovators Radio Network, shares her insights on How Thoughts Become Things – the new movie by Douglas Vermeeren and sequel to The Secret.

London, United Kingdom, March 16, 2020 --(



“The way you think really makes a difference. Not just in your inner world, but in your outer world too. That’s because your outer world is a reflection of your inner world,” says Dr. Marina. “It’s all about coherence. Inner world and outer world are always coherent.”



Interviewed by Mark Stephen Pooler on the Brilliance Business show on Business Innovators Radio Network March 5th, 2020 episode, Dr. Marina Bruni talks about How Thoughts Become Things, the new movie by Douglas Vermeeren, where she is featured as one of the Thought Leader Experts alongside the big names from the 2006 hit movie The Secret.



“There is always this connection, this coherence, between what happens inside us and what happens outside us. And if you can change your inner world, your outer world will change accordingly,” says Bruni.



Dr. Bruni shares her insights on: (i) how your subconscious mind can trick you, (ii) the power of being intentional and (iii) why you should strive for mastery vs control. She also speaks about her innovative method and the results she’s bringing to her students and mentees. Right-brain left-brain integration strategies so they can make the right choice, every time. With no effort.



As dual qualified lawyer with over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Marina has seen the destructive consequences of poor choices. She is on a mission to empower men and women to use her proven method to make the right choice with ease—consistently.



To listen to the Brilliance Business show on Business Innovators Radio Network visit https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/brilliance-business-dr-marina-bruni-brain-activation-strategist-how-thoughts-become-things/



About Dr. Marina Bruni

Dr. Marina Bruni, an NLP Licensed Master Practitioner and Trainer with Dr. Bandler, has the mindset of a lawyer and the skillset of a coach. She fast-tracks privates and corporates through shifts using innovative and proprietary methods from her Power of Choice: Brain Activation Mastery Programme. Marina speaks 4 languages, loves dark chocolate and travelling the globe.



www.MarinaBruni.com London, United Kingdom, March 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dr. Marina Bruni, aka The Global Brain Activation Strategist, is an executive coach, trainer, and international speaker who specializes in brain integration strategies. She gives her students and mentees the keys to unlock creative solutions to the problems they’re facing.“The way you think really makes a difference. Not just in your inner world, but in your outer world too. That’s because your outer world is a reflection of your inner world,” says Dr. Marina. “It’s all about coherence. Inner world and outer world are always coherent.”Interviewed by Mark Stephen Pooler on the Brilliance Business show on Business Innovators Radio Network March 5th, 2020 episode, Dr. Marina Bruni talks about How Thoughts Become Things, the new movie by Douglas Vermeeren, where she is featured as one of the Thought Leader Experts alongside the big names from the 2006 hit movie The Secret.“There is always this connection, this coherence, between what happens inside us and what happens outside us. And if you can change your inner world, your outer world will change accordingly,” says Bruni.Dr. Bruni shares her insights on: (i) how your subconscious mind can trick you, (ii) the power of being intentional and (iii) why you should strive for mastery vs control. She also speaks about her innovative method and the results she’s bringing to her students and mentees. Right-brain left-brain integration strategies so they can make the right choice, every time. With no effort.As dual qualified lawyer with over two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Marina has seen the destructive consequences of poor choices. She is on a mission to empower men and women to use her proven method to make the right choice with ease—consistently.To listen to the Brilliance Business show on Business Innovators Radio Network visit https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/brilliance-business-dr-marina-bruni-brain-activation-strategist-how-thoughts-become-things/About Dr. Marina BruniDr. Marina Bruni, an NLP Licensed Master Practitioner and Trainer with Dr. Bandler, has the mindset of a lawyer and the skillset of a coach. She fast-tracks privates and corporates through shifts using innovative and proprietary methods from her Power of Choice: Brain Activation Mastery Programme. Marina speaks 4 languages, loves dark chocolate and travelling the globe.www.MarinaBruni.com Contact Information Marina Bruni Limited

Dr. Marina Bruni

+44(0)7775917283



www.marinabruni.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Marina Bruni Limited