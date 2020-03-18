PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Elkos Pens Limited

Elkos Pens is Proud to be Associated with TechMITi'20


Elkos pen is glad to be associated with TechMITi'20 as stationery partner.

Kolkata, India, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Elkos pen is glad to be associated with TechMITi'20 as stationery partner. The Annual Technical Festival of MIT Muzaffarpur which comprised of various events, workshop, talk shows, exhibition, fun games and many more was be held from 25th February-26 February 2020 in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, India.

TechMITi 2020 - TechMITi is the annual tech fest of Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology. TechMITi witnessed footfalls of nearly 4000+ consisting of enthusiastic students, professionals and teachers from all the premier colleges of Eastern India. The event attracted curious minds to participate in 15+ events conducted in this 2-day extravaganza.

“We're extremely proud to be the part of such exciting and worthwhile event. The eventprovided a perfect opportunity for reaching out more 2,000 students and interaction with thebrightest minds of nation at one step. This sponsorship is part of Elkos pens ongoing commitment to encourage innovation and technology,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager sales executive at Elkos Pens.

About the company
Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H.S. Jain and Mr. B.K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pen, Gel Pen, Direct Fill Pen, Sketch Pen and Pen Refill.

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian.

Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited
Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor
Office No.: 1015A
Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India
Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644
URL: https://www.elkospens.com/
