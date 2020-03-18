Elkos Pens is Proud to be Associated with TechMITi'20

Press Releases Elkos Pens Limited Press Release

Elkos pen is glad to be associated with TechMITi'20 as stationery partner.

TechMITi 2020 - TechMITi is the annual tech fest of Muzaffarpur Institute of Technology. TechMITi witnessed footfalls of nearly 4000+ consisting of enthusiastic students, professionals and teachers from all the premier colleges of Eastern India. The event attracted curious minds to participate in 15+ events conducted in this 2-day extravaganza.



“We're extremely proud to be the part of such exciting and worthwhile event. The eventprovided a perfect opportunity for reaching out more 2,000 students and interaction with thebrightest minds of nation at one step. This sponsorship is part of Elkos pens ongoing commitment to encourage innovation and technology,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager sales executive at Elkos Pens.



About the company

Elkos Pens Limited belonging to Mr. H.S. Jain and Mr. B.K. Jain was incorporated in the year 2003-04 as manufacturer and exporter of Ball Pen, Gel Pen, Direct Fill Pen, Sketch Pen and Pen Refill.



ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2008(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian.



Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited

Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor

Office No.: 1015A

Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 / +91-33-6607-9644

