Press Releases Tecsew Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from Tecsew Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: Say Hello to Heritage with Tecsew

Tecsew is proud to announce their outdoor living companies, Heritage Garden Canvas and Heritage Garden Upholstery. Along with Tecsew, these ventures make up the Tecsew Group of Companies.

Gosport, United Kingdom, March 18, 2020 --(



Tecsew Group of Companies MD John Bland has expressed his excitement for the projects, “With a reputation for producing products and specifying materials that last the test of time in the harshest of marine environments, 24/7, 365 days a year, we have advanced into the Outdoor Living market by producing exemplary garden awnings, canvas work and upholstery. By using our chosen fabric Sunbrella, the product will not only transform the garden visually, the fabrics also have a well-established reputation for up to 10 years’ service life.



“Our mission is to bring more colours to your garden, long-lasting products and sustainability to the outdoor living market.”



John added, “We would like to emphasise on the longevity and the sustainability aspects of our Garden covers. The Sunbrella material we have chosen to use has proven to be brilliant in terms of UV protection and exceptional colour fastness and therefore, reduce the ‘throw away after one season’s use’ customers often get from cheap garden covers and cushions.”



“In regards to our previous experiences, we are delighted with the outcome from what we have accomplished with Tecsew’ s Outdoor Living range and we feel there is a need to expand into the industry due to what they can offer. Tecsew will be leveraging this to bring better products to the garden upholstery and canvas markets with our outdoor living business ventures, the ‘Heritage’ companies.”



To find out more about Heritage Garden Canvas, please visit: https://www.heritagegardencanvas.com/



To find out more about Heritage Garden Upholstery, please visit: https://www.heritagegardenupholstery.com/



Notes to Editor:



• Tecsew has been the leader in the marine textile market for over 35 years with in house 3D CAD design process to create bespoke products.



• Tecsew has a worldwide reputation for producing first class marine covers using superior Sunbrella fabrics and using the latest CAD technology to design products. Tecsew believe in using Sunbrella as the fabrics have a well-established reputation for up to 10 years’ service life. Gosport, United Kingdom, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tecsew has been a key figure in the marine textile industry for over 35 years, gaining an exceptional reputation for designing bespoke boat covers with use of 3D CAD systems developed in-house. By utilising the skills and experience gained and by using the superior Sunbrella marine fabrics for their exclusive products, Heritage’s outdoor living range will be stylish and highly sustainable.Tecsew Group of Companies MD John Bland has expressed his excitement for the projects, “With a reputation for producing products and specifying materials that last the test of time in the harshest of marine environments, 24/7, 365 days a year, we have advanced into the Outdoor Living market by producing exemplary garden awnings, canvas work and upholstery. By using our chosen fabric Sunbrella, the product will not only transform the garden visually, the fabrics also have a well-established reputation for up to 10 years’ service life.“Our mission is to bring more colours to your garden, long-lasting products and sustainability to the outdoor living market.”John added, “We would like to emphasise on the longevity and the sustainability aspects of our Garden covers. The Sunbrella material we have chosen to use has proven to be brilliant in terms of UV protection and exceptional colour fastness and therefore, reduce the ‘throw away after one season’s use’ customers often get from cheap garden covers and cushions.”“In regards to our previous experiences, we are delighted with the outcome from what we have accomplished with Tecsew’ s Outdoor Living range and we feel there is a need to expand into the industry due to what they can offer. Tecsew will be leveraging this to bring better products to the garden upholstery and canvas markets with our outdoor living business ventures, the ‘Heritage’ companies.”To find out more about Heritage Garden Canvas, please visit: https://www.heritagegardencanvas.com/To find out more about Heritage Garden Upholstery, please visit: https://www.heritagegardenupholstery.com/Notes to Editor:• Tecsew has been the leader in the marine textile market for over 35 years with in house 3D CAD design process to create bespoke products.• Tecsew has a worldwide reputation for producing first class marine covers using superior Sunbrella fabrics and using the latest CAD technology to design products. Tecsew believe in using Sunbrella as the fabrics have a well-established reputation for up to 10 years’ service life. Contact Information Tecsew Ltd.

Katy Ladyman

02392 556548



www.tecsew.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tecsew Ltd.