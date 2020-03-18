Boone Center, Inc. Appoints New Social Mission Director

Press Releases Boone Center, Inc. Press Release

Katie Jones currently serves on the Missouri Governor's Council for Disabilities.

St. Louis, MO, March 18, 2020 --(



Prior to this position, Jones served as Executive Director of the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshops Managers. Jones previously worked at BCI for 14 years in a variety of positions from Employment Support Specialist to Director of Programs and Political Advocacy. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree from Lindenwood University.



Jones was appointed to the Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability (GCD) in 2017. The organization promotes full participation and inclusion of the nearly one million Missourians with disabilities in all aspects of community life by educating citizens, businesses, schools, universities and others of their rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act.



“We are so excited that Katie has returned to BCI, and we look forward to all she will accomplish in this newly created position,” said BCI CEO Ron Kloppenburg. “Her experience, combined with her active role on the Governor’s Council on Disability committee, makes her the perfect fit for representing BCI and our efforts to enrich the lives of people with disabilities and their families.”



St. Louis, MO, March 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) - a nonprofit that improves the lives of adults with disabilities through employment opportunities - recently named Katie Jones as Social Mission Director. Her responsibilities include advancing the organization's social mission of connecting people with disabilities to meaningful work. Jones also will manage the company's Organization Employment program, as well as oversee all funder relations and program accreditation.

Prior to this position, Jones served as Executive Director of the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshops Managers. Jones previously worked at BCI for 14 years in a variety of positions from Employment Support Specialist to Director of Programs and Political Advocacy. She earned her Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) degree from Lindenwood University.

Jones was appointed to the Missouri Governor's Council on Disability (GCD) in 2017. The organization promotes full participation and inclusion of the nearly one million Missourians with disabilities in all aspects of community life by educating citizens, businesses, schools, universities and others of their rights and responsibilities under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"We are so excited that Katie has returned to BCI, and we look forward to all she will accomplish in this newly created position," said BCI CEO Ron Kloppenburg. "Her experience, combined with her active role on the Governor's Council on Disability committee, makes her the perfect fit for representing BCI and our efforts to enrich the lives of people with disabilities and their families."

Founded in 1959, Boone Center, Inc. (BCI) enriches the lives of adults with disabilities by providing a wide selection of employment opportunities. The nonprofit's Employment Continuum Model focuses on full employment combined with ongoing support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Headquartered at 200 Trade Center Dr. W in St. Peters, Mo., BCI currently employs more than 300 adults with disabilities at its production facilities and through its competitive employment programs. For more information, call (636) 978-4300.

Contact Information
Boone Center, Inc.

Dee Gerstenkorn

(636) 875-5245



www.boonecenter.com



