GlacialTech Inc.

Press Release

GlacialTech Announces New DC 24V IP55 Dustproof and Waterproof Axial Fan Series


New Taipei City, Taiwan, March 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Taipei, Taiwan - GlacialTech, the diversified provider, announces a new IP55 dustproof and waterproof axial fan series of GT-A8025B24U-01, GT-A9225B24H-01, and GT-A12025B24U-01 models. It rated DC 24 voltage also comes in an IP55 design to against extreme weather, suitable for humid and dust-exist environment, especially for computer devices, bathroom equipments, LED lighting and industry devices.

The new IP55 fans provide high-efficiency cooling performance and enhance the heat dissipation quickly. Also deliver high effective and stable air flow volume, to keep fans running quietly. They feature two ball bearing suitable for high temperature environments and offer long life time. With the special technique make sure the fans work well in outdoor and indoor spaces.

Features:
- Rated DC 24 voltage.
- IP55 dustproof and waterproof design.
- High-efficiency cooling performance.
- High effective and stable air flow volume.
- Features two ball bearing system.
Contact Information
GlacialTech Inc.
Erin Huang
+886222441227
Contact
www.glacialtech.com

