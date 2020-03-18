Press Releases GlacialTech Inc. Press Release

GlacialTech Announces New DC 24V IP55 Dustproof and Waterproof Axial Fan Series

New Taipei City, Taiwan, March 18, 2020 --(



The new IP55 fans provide high-efficiency cooling performance and enhance the heat dissipation quickly. Also deliver high effective and stable air flow volume, to keep fans running quietly. They feature two ball bearing suitable for high temperature environments and offer long life time. With the special technique make sure the fans work well in outdoor and indoor spaces.



Features:

- Rated DC 24 voltage.

- IP55 dustproof and waterproof design.

- High-efficiency cooling performance.

- High effective and stable air flow volume.

Contact Information GlacialTech Inc.

Erin Huang

+886222441227

www.glacialtech.com

Erin Huang

+886222441227



www.glacialtech.com



