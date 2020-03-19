The Ride Podcast by Horse&Rider Starts Season Two

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AIM Equine Network Press Release

Boulder, CO, March 19, 2020 --(



Season two of The Ride will include a change in format and style. Michaela Jaycox will now co-host with Managing Editor Nichole Chirico to bring a personal touch to the podcast. Instead of featuring a round-table discussion followed by the narration of a profile, The Ride will now incorporate current events, more interviews, and more engaging conversations about Jaycox and Chirico’s personal horse life. The Ride will continue working with great horsemen and -women, however, it’ll also include interviews with inspiring riders and horse enthusiasts who have exciting stories to tell.



“I’m excited to have Nichole as my co-host and bring a conversational approach to this podcast,” Host Michaela Jaycox says. “We’ve surveyed our listeners and are incorporating their interests into the podcast. Our listeners enjoy hearing from the trainers we work with in Horse&Rider, but also find inspiration from the conversations we have with riders like themselves. As hosts, we know if we’re having fun with a conversation, that you’ll have fun listening and that’s the goal for season two.”



Listen to the The Ride whereever you listen to podcasts or here: https://player.pippa.io/5de69f056a67013366f9d24e?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1



About Horse&Rider Magazine.

Horse&Rider provides all you need to live your best Western horse life. Learn from top professional trainers, clinicians, and horsekeeping experts. Experience Western life, travel to Western destinations, and explore scenic trails. Horse&Rider is your resource to live today’s Western horse life.



About Active Interest Media, Inc.

Boulder, CO, March 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Ride podcast, Horse&Rider's bi-weekly podcast, is set to release season two on March 31, 2020.

Season two of The Ride will include a change in format and style. Michaela Jaycox will now co-host with Managing Editor Nichole Chirico to bring a personal touch to the podcast. Instead of featuring a round-table discussion followed by the narration of a profile, The Ride will now incorporate current events, more interviews, and more engaging conversations about Jaycox and Chirico's personal horse life. The Ride will continue working with great horsemen and -women, however, it'll also include interviews with inspiring riders and horse enthusiasts who have exciting stories to tell.

"I'm excited to have Nichole as my co-host and bring a conversational approach to this podcast," Host Michaela Jaycox says. "We've surveyed our listeners and are incorporating their interests into the podcast. Our listeners enjoy hearing from the trainers we work with in Horse&Rider, but also find inspiration from the conversations we have with riders like themselves. As hosts, we know if we're having fun with a conversation, that you'll have fun listening and that's the goal for season two."

Listen to the The Ride whereever you listen to podcasts or here: https://player.pippa.io/5de69f056a67013366f9d24e?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1

About Horse&Rider Magazine.

Horse&Rider provides all you need to live your best Western horse life. Learn from top professional trainers, clinicians, and horsekeeping experts. Experience Western life, travel to Western destinations, and explore scenic trails. Horse&Rider is your resource to live today's Western horse life.

About Active Interest Media, Inc.

One of the world's largest enthusiast media companies, Active Interest Media (aimmedia.com) produces leading consumer and trade events, websites, magazines, and films and TV shows that reach 40 million readers, fans and attendees in 85 countries. AIM owns the United States Team Roping Championships and produces the World Series of Team Roping, the second-richest equestrian competition in the world. Our brands include Yoga Journal, Backpacker, SKI, Skiing, Vegetarian Times, Anglers Journal, Yachts International, Sail, Power & Motoryacht, Black Belt, The Team Roping Journal, EQUUS, Practical Horseman, Dressage Today, Horse&Rider, Oxygen, Clean Eating, Log Home Living, Old House Journal, Cabin Living, Woodsmith, Garden Gate and more. The company's six divisions—the Equine Network, the Home Group, the Healthy Living Group, the Marine Group, the Outdoor Group and the Creative Home Group—also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities and retail events. Core competencies include lead generation (through our Qualified Buyer Program), marketing services (through our in-house agency, Catapult Creative Labs) and video production; Warren Miller Entertainment is the most successful adventure-film company in history, and AIM Studios is a seven-person unit dedicated to digital video. Active Interest Media's customers are smart, engaged and loyal, and they look to our brands for trustworthy information and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions.

Contact Information
Active Interest Media Equine Network

Michaela Jaycox

(303) 253-6405



https://player.pippa.io/5de69f056a67013366f9d24e?theme=default&cover=1&latest=1



