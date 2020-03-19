Yard Management Solutions Wins 2020 Award for Best IT Innovation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Yard Management Solutions Press Release

For the third year in a row, Yard Management Solutions was crowned the innovation award winner at MHI’s Industry Night last Wednesday.

Duluth, GA, March 19, 2020 --(



The award was presented last Wednesday by MHI CEO George Prest during MHI Industry Night at MODEX 2020 in Atlanta. This achievement marks the company’s second innovation award win at MODEX and third straight recognition at a MHI trade show. The award was presented for quantifiable and sustainable results in cost savings, revenue generation, and customer satisfaction.



This year, MHI received 155 submissions to be considered in four award categories. After an initial vetting process comprised of five independent judges from the material handling and supply chain industry, four finalists in each category were selected. On March 9th, Yard Management Solutions provided an in-booth presentation to a panel of judges on the MODEX show floor.



“This year’s win solidifies YMS as the #1 yard management tool in the supply chain industry,” remarked Austin Papadelis, Yard Management Solutions Server Architect and Chief Digital Marketer. “Every innovation we presented was built to overcome a customer’s challenge and solve a specific frustration in the yard.”



This year, Yard Management Solutions presented three new software features to be considered for the innovation award: Enhanced Alert Intelligence, Smart Yard “X-Ray” Vision, and Smart Yard “Shipment Optimizer.” Each innovation is designed to increase visibility in the shipping yard, lower costs, and increase awareness of potential issues before they arise. These new tools, together with Eagle View, YMS’ flagship visibility platform, provide live statuses on every action, trailer, and movement in the yard. This data is recorded by the system and displayed in reports and dashboards to enable awareness while minimizing manual data collection by employees.



“Our software is built to overcome challenges our customers face every day,” said Colin Mansfield, Yard Management Solutions Director of Sales and Marketing. “Everything is designed to provide flexibility, enhance efficiencies, and give maximum visibility to our customers, whether they run a single yard, or a multi-facility operation.”



About Yard Management Solutions



The Yard Management Solutions team of professionals brings together a cross-functional blend of transportation innovators, supply chain experts, software engineers, and security analysts with over 50 years of experience in the logistics industry. The company’s award-winning, cloud-based software is intuitive to learn, easy to use, and seamless to integrate. They provide shipping yards across the world with powerful, custom software solutions to increase operational efficiencies while decreasing unnecessary costs. Find out more at YardManagementSolutions.com



About MHI

