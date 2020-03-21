North Star Leasing Offers Payment Relief Plan to Customers

Press Releases North Star Leasing Press Release

Company Launches Deferred Payment Plan in Wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Burlington, VT, March 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Earlier today, North Star Leasing took action to help alleviate the current stress its 3,800 customers are experiencing during this difficult time by offering the North Star Leasing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Deferred Payment Plan. The plan, being rolled out throughout the day, allows for customers to defer their next payment if they choose. The company will evaluate the program over the coming weeks to determine if a second deferment is warranted.

"We recognized the need to act and take this step for our customers in order to help them bridge the gap during these very stressful times," Dan Feeney, CEO said. "Being proactive and offering a little peace of mind to our customers is our top priority as we work through the developments of this outbreak. Our bank group and board fully support this extraordinary measure."

About North Star Leasing Company

Founded in 1979, North Star Leasing is a provider of equipment financing solutions for businesses in a variety of industries. For the past 40 years, North Star Leasing has focused exclusively on helping businesses grow and expand by providing lease financing for mission critical equipment. North Star Leasing is a direct funder and takes a personalized approach to each application. www.northstarleasing.com

About Copley Equity Partners

Copley Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with established lower middle-market businesses. Copley invests in companies across a broad range of sectors and is comfortable in both majority or minority ownership positions. Copley invests out of an evergreen, single-family office, capital base making the firm agnostic to the standard private equity fundraising cycle. Copley's patient and flexible capital base allows the firm to focus on providing each portfolio company significant support post investment. www.copleyequity.com

