Elanders Americas Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"


Elanders Americas earns "Partner-level" status, Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

Davenport, IA, March 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midland Information Resources (dba Elanders Americas) earned Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating, Partner-level status, in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. Elanders Americas was selected for the honor as a supplier who goes above and beyond performance standards, and adding distinctive value to Deere & Company’s products and services.

Elanders Americas provides global on-demand print management services to John Deere worldwide factories, dealers, and end-users. Elanders has been a supplier to John Deere for over 30 years, responding rapidly to changing customer needs by providing innovation and expertise. Some of the solutions they have provided include producing just-in-time manuals and kits for factories worldwide, an aftermarket print-on-demand offering for end-user customers and dealers, web-based bookstores, 800# Call Center to assist end-user literature order requests, content management, and publishing services.

“We are honored to have received this recognition and continue to focus on streamlining business processes, improving John Deere’s competitive presence, and delivering unparalleled customer service,” commented Sven Linke, President and CEO of Elanders Americas. “This recognition is an exemplification of the relationship that our teams have built. We work to develop cost saving strategies and efficiencies that deliver quality and on-time delivery.”

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support, and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.
Contact Information
Elanders Americas
Janet Glass
563-359-3696
Contact
www.elandersamericas.com

