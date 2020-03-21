Elanders Americas Earns Recognition as a John Deere "Partner-Level Supplier"

Press Releases Elanders Americas Press Release

Elanders Americas earns "Partner-level" status, Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

Davenport, IA, March 21, 2020



Elanders Americas provides global on-demand print management services to John Deere worldwide factories, dealers, and end-users. Elanders has been a supplier to John Deere for over 30 years, responding rapidly to changing customer needs by providing innovation and expertise. Some of the solutions they have provided include producing just-in-time manuals and kits for factories worldwide, an aftermarket print-on-demand offering for end-user customers and dealers, web-based bookstores, 800# Call Center to assist end-user literature order requests, content management, and publishing services.



“We are honored to have received this recognition and continue to focus on streamlining business processes, improving John Deere’s competitive presence, and delivering unparalleled customer service,” commented Sven Linke, President and CEO of Elanders Americas. “This recognition is an exemplification of the relationship that our teams have built. We work to develop cost saving strategies and efficiencies that deliver quality and on-time delivery.”



