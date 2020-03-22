Multiple Madeira Beach Realtors® Ranked Among the Top Real Estate Professionals in Engel & Völkers Americas Network

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Local advisors internationally recognized for outstanding production in 2019.

Madeira Beach, FL, March 22, 2020 --(



“Michael, Raul, Faye, and Evan exemplify what it means to be true real estate leaders, setting an unprecedented standard of service, which is evident by their outstanding accomplishment,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It is with great pride that we continue to attract this caliber of real estate professionals that Engel & Völkers is known for here and around the globe.”



Wyckoff, Montenegro, Nicolette, and Pedone were recognized for this achievement during an awards ceremony held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California at Engel & Völkers’ Exchange event, the global company’s largest annual event in the Americas.



“It’s with great passion that we guide our clients as they embark on buying or selling a home. We are truly honored to be recognized as leading real estate professionals within our network in the Americas,” said Wyckoff. “Our strategy for success has always been to provide tailored service that exceeds the expectations of our clients. This, backed by the strength of the Engel & Völkers brand, creates a powerful force that continues to help us all reach new levels!”



About Engel & Völkers



Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



