ImageNet Consulting Joins Initiative to Provide Critical 3D Printed Medical Parts to Hospitals Facing Shortages

ImageNet Consulting joins Ultimaker in providing 3D printed medical parts to hospitals facing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma City, OK, March 23, 2020 --(



The Ultimaker 3D Printing Initiative



Ultimaker is offering 3D printing resources to hospitals facing immediate delivery shortages of critical medical parts. Through Ultimaker’s two-part initiative, hospitals with pre-approved 3D print designs and material specifications will connect with 3D design experts, 3D hubs, and resellers like ImageNet Consulting to print medical parts.



Ultimaker’s team of expert designers and application engineers will also work with hospitals without pre-approved designs to design and create needed medical parts. Once designed, parts will be sent to the nearest 3D print hub for printing. Printed parts will then be sent to the hospital for testing and final approval before use.



ImageNet is Committed to Serving The Healthcare Community



ImageNet Consulting’s Dallas office, which houses ImageNet’s largest number of 3D printers, will serve as a 3D hub for hospitals in the Dallas area to request 3D printed medical parts.



"ImageNet is grateful to have a partner like Ultimaker who’s focused on something bigger than business in this difficult time. We are thankful to be part of this initiative and hope that this helps save lives during the process.



"In terms of technology, 3D printing is very special. We believe it is something that all businesses and institutions will use one day. This initiative proves how important it is that we get 3D printing technology into more hands," said TJ Russell, ImageNet's Director of 3D Printing.



About ImageNet Consulting, LLC



ImageNet Consulting was founded as Southwest Typewriter Company in 1956. As times and technology changed, so did their name. Southwest Typewriter Company began a legacy of providing superior solutions, products, and services. As innovations in office equipment change, ImageNet has continued to provide clients with the best products and services that meet their needs. Now at the forefront of 3D printing technology, Enterprise Content Services, Digital Display Services, Managed Print Services, and Managed IT Services. ImageNet Consulting continues to utilize platforms of leading technology to maximize efficiencies and lower costs for their clients.



For more information about ImageNet's technology products, business consulting, or managed services, visit www.imagenet.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.



ImageNet Consulting Media Contacts



Laina Davidson, ImageNet Consulting

https://news.imagenetconsulting.com/

Laina Davidson

800-937-2647



www.imagenet.com



