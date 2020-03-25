Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Yaskawa Motoman Press Release

HC20XP Human-Collaborative Robot Offers 20 kg Payload for a Wide Variety of Tasks

Yaskawa Motoman's new 20 kg payload HC20XP collaborative robot is the industry’s first IP67-rated collaborative robot and is equipped for continuous use in damp or splash-prone environments. This model features an easy-to-clean surface, allowing utilization in sanitary environments where there is a possibility of incidental food contact.

Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 450,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. For more information please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200. Dayton, OH, March 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Featuring precise hand-guided teaching for fast implementation of a robot system, the new 20 kg payload HC20XP collaborative robot is well-suited for applications where robots need to safely work with, or in close proximity to humans.The industry’s first IP67-rated collaborative robot, the HC20XP is equipped for continuous use in damp or splash-prone environments. Made of cast aluminum for durability, this model features an easy-to-clean surface, allowing utilization in sanitary environments where wipe or wash is required. NSF H1 food-grade grease is included as standard, enabling use in settings where there is a possibility of incidental food contact.The HC20XP features a 1,700 mm maximum reach, making it ideal for a broad range of material handling, machine tending or assembly tasks. This impressive range also enables the HC20XP to reach full 80-inch pallets without requiring an elevator or lift mechanism.Meeting established safety standards (ISO 13849-1 and ISO 10218-1) and complying to ISO TS 15066, the HC20XP offers four modes of collaborative operation, including Power and Force Limiting (PFL), where dual channel torque sensors in all joints constantly monitor force to quickly and safely react to contact. Designed for the utmost safety, the HC20XP features a pinch-less design, while through-arm utilities hide cabling, reducing risks of snagging or interference with other equipment.The HC20XP can easily shift between collaborative speed in PFL mode or full speed in industrial mode to optimize cycle times based on risk assessment and process requirements. It can operate without additional protective measurement (risk assessment dependent) resulting in reduced cost and space requirements.Function-specific tooling and accessories are available from various Yaskawa partners. A through-arm Category 6 cable enables a wide variety of communication options for tooling.The HC20XP robot is controlled by Yaskawa’s ultra-compact, yet powerful, YRC1000micro controller, which can be installed vertically, horizontally, or mounted in a standard 19” equipment rack. Its small footprint and lightweight cabinet are ideal for factories with high-density layouts, where seamless integration and stacking of controllers may be required.About Yaskawa MotomanFounded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 450,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. For more information please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200. Contact Information Yaskawa Motoman

