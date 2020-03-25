Press Releases Rhino Linings Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Rhino Linings Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Rhino Linings Corporation Named as a Graco® Top Distributor for 2019

Protective coatings and linings pioneer credits customer-centric culture and quality offerings to naming on the exclusive list.

San Diego, CA, March 25, 2020 --



Graco Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacturing of fluid handling equipment systems that are used to install Rhino Linings® protective coatings, linings and spray foam insulations. The 2019 Top Distributors were selected based on their total equipment purchases during the year.



“Being named as a Top Distributor by Graco serves as a reaffirmation of our commitment to offering high quality equipment and products,” says Pierre Gagnon, President and CEO of Rhino Linings Corporation, “and our partnership with Graco has helped our business to flourish. Rhino Linings offers the best equipment and technical support staff to ensure our Authorized Applicators have the training and knowledge they need to be successful.”



Rhino Linings Corporation, established in 1988 and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a privately-held corporation and world leader in protective coatings and linings. Products manufactured and distributed by Rhino Linings Corporation include polyurethane, polyaspartic and epoxy coatings, concrete coatings and spray foam insulation and sealants.



Berena Pena

858-410-6032



rhinolinings.com

Global Marketing Manager



