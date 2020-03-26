Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Organizational Consulting Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Organizational Consulting Services: By Email RSS Feeds: Organizational Consulting Services and North By Northwest Coaching Helps Clients Virtually in This Challenging Time

With businesses sending people home to work or laying them off, it is a challenging time. Helping people overcome the challenges and being productive is what Organizational Consulting Services and North By Northwest aspires to do.

Missoula, MT, March 26, 2020 --(



Employees that don't usually work from home are usually not set up with a dedicated workspace. They don't have the tools that they need to be successful. There is no routine in place that can guarantee their success. Working from home does not mean cleaning your home and watching videos while you are supposed to be working.



Working at home should still be considered "work." Employees owe it to their employer to be as productive as if they were actually in their office at work.



It's not as easy as most people think. There are many distractions out there that people need to consider. Especially in light of the fact that everyone else is at home also - including most kids. This adds to the noise level and can distract people from getting their work done.



Having added Virtual Organizing to their business years ago, Organizational Consulting Services can help clients set up their office and workspace to be more productive.



As a Life & Business Coaching company, North By Northwest can help clients get through this trying time and get them back on track and help them figure out how to make the transition from working outside of their home - to working from home - or even looking into their future plans. Maybe now is the time to take that leap into trying something new - something that they were too afraid to leap into when they had a job and didn't want to jeopardize it for their "dream."



Life is throwing a lot at us right now. It's how people handle it that will make a difference.



Since everyone is at home - why not work on those "projects" that have been put off all of these years! Now is the time for clients to get their home and themselves Organized!



How organizing a clients space is accomplished Virtually:



* Make an appointment with a Virtual Organizer - email access and a phone is required

* Clients must be motivated to do the physical work themselves

* Clients must be committed to reaching their goal

* Virtual Organizing sessions are only one (1) hour long - instead of the usual 4 hours

* Shorter Virtual sessions are less expensive than In-Person Organizing sessions

* Our company will walk the clients through their space and come up with a plan

* Clients do the physical work themselves - with email/phone support by the Organizer



Visit the Virtual Organizing page on our website for more information.



Visit our Life & Business Coaching website - to see how a Coach can help their clients move forward and be successful in this trying time.



Less Clutter = Less Stress(SM) in your home, your business and your life



Organizational Consulting Services

http://www.organizationalconsultingservices.com



Karin E. Fried

440-666-9326



www.organizationalconsultingservices.com

www.northbynorthwestmt.com



