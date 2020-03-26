Eight Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtors® Ranked Among the Top Real Estate Professionals in Engel & Völkers Americas Network

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Local advisors internationally recognized for outstanding production in 2019.

“These Engel & Völkers Belleair advisors exemplify what it means to be true real estate leaders, setting an unprecedented standard of service, which is evident by their outstanding accomplishment,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It is with great pride that we continue to attract this caliber of real estate professionals that Engel & Völkers is known for here and around the globe.”



Kepler, Evans, Matcha, Stivers, Will, Edwards, Honey, and Smiley were recognized for their achievements during an awards ceremony held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California at Engel & Völkers’ Exchange event, the global company’s largest annual event in the Americas.



“These advisors truly embrace the power of the E & V brand to give the best service to their customers and as a result, obtain great success,” stated Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 200 shop locations with 4,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 12,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



