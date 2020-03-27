Oklahoma Manufacturing Company Pivots in Response to COVID-19

DD Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality mobile audio products, is temporarily shifting and reallocating resources to aid in any way to assist with essential services and supplies needed in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. They have reset equipment to produce PPE for immediate production.

Oklahoma City, OK, March 27, 2020 --(



Capabilities:



Extensive network of suppliers, domestic and international for sourcing various types of materials and parts



Electrical engineering, manufacturing and assembly



IT and software development



3D printing



CNC and Laser equipment



Woodworking



Composite material manufacturing including carbon fiber, kevlar and fiberglass



Domestic warehousing and distribution



Import/Export capabilities and expertise for multiple countries



They have reset equipment to produce PPE for immediate production.



Features of this shield:



Uses standard 8.5x11 Mylar, 5,10,15 mil.



Face guard can be changed after every use if needed.



Orders can be started immediately.



They are willing to work with donations and/or POs to accommodate.



For orders and inquiries, please email: engineering@resonance.inc. Oklahoma City, OK, March 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- DD Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality mobile audio products, is temporarily shifting and reallocating resources to aid in any way to assist with essential services and supplies needed in response to the Coronavirus epidemic.Capabilities:Extensive network of suppliers, domestic and international for sourcing various types of materials and partsElectrical engineering, manufacturing and assemblyIT and software development3D printingCNC and Laser equipmentWoodworkingComposite material manufacturing including carbon fiber, kevlar and fiberglassDomestic warehousing and distributionImport/Export capabilities and expertise for multiple countriesThey have reset equipment to produce PPE for immediate production.Features of this shield:Uses standard 8.5x11 Mylar, 5,10,15 mil.Face guard can be changed after every use if needed.Orders can be started immediately.They are willing to work with donations and/or POs to accommodate.For orders and inquiries, please email: engineering@resonance.inc.