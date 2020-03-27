Oklahoma Manufacturing Company Pivots in Response to COVID-19

Oklahoma City, OK, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- DD Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality mobile audio products, is temporarily shifting and reallocating resources to aid in any way to assist with essential services and supplies needed in response to the Coronavirus epidemic.
Capabilities:
Extensive network of suppliers, domestic and international for sourcing various types of materials and parts
Electrical engineering, manufacturing and assembly
IT and software development
3D printing
CNC and Laser equipment
Woodworking
Composite material manufacturing including carbon fiber, kevlar and fiberglass
Domestic warehousing and distribution
Import/Export capabilities and expertise for multiple countries
They have reset equipment to produce PPE for immediate production.
Features of this shield:
Uses standard 8.5x11 Mylar, 5,10,15 mil.
Face guard can be changed after every use if needed.
Orders can be started immediately.
They are willing to work with donations and/or POs to accommodate.
For orders and inquiries, please email: engineering@resonance.inc.