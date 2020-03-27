PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Oklahoma Manufacturing Company Pivots in Response to COVID-19


DD Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality mobile audio products, is temporarily shifting and reallocating resources to aid in any way to assist with essential services and supplies needed in response to the Coronavirus epidemic. They have reset equipment to produce PPE for immediate production.

Oklahoma City, OK, March 27, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DD Audio, a manufacturer of high-quality mobile audio products, is temporarily shifting and reallocating resources to aid in any way to assist with essential services and supplies needed in response to the Coronavirus epidemic.

Capabilities:

Extensive network of suppliers, domestic and international for sourcing various types of materials and parts

Electrical engineering, manufacturing and assembly

IT and software development

3D printing

CNC and Laser equipment

Woodworking

Composite material manufacturing including carbon fiber, kevlar and fiberglass

Domestic warehousing and distribution

Import/Export capabilities and expertise for multiple countries

They have reset equipment to produce PPE for immediate production.

Features of this shield:

Uses standard 8.5x11 Mylar, 5,10,15 mil.

Face guard can be changed after every use if needed.

Orders can be started immediately.

They are willing to work with donations and/or POs to accommodate.

For orders and inquiries, please email: engineering@resonance.inc.
Contact Information
DD Audio
Kevin Doyle
405-239-2800
Contact
https://ddaudio.com

